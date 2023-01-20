Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase stock up more than 10% since Friday, despite debt rating downgrade
Coinbase shares have been pummeled in the last year amid a crypto market meltdown and a series of brutal earnings reports. But things are looking up for the stock lately as Coinbase has ridden a recent market surge in crypto to notch some big gains. On Monday, Coinbase shares hovered...
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
In late 2021, after three consecutive years of double digits returns by the S&P 500, many Wall Street strategists were sure the stock market would continue to soar in 2022. But Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, wasn’t so optimistic. Wilson argued that a combination of “Fire and Ice”—or rising interest rates and fading economic growth—would hurt stock prices and lead to a challenging year for investors.
Comments / 0