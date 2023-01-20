Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS) San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX) Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Porterville Recorder
Weekend Sports In Brief
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used...
Porterville Recorder
Porterville Recorder
San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
Dallas0633—12 San Francisco36010—19 SF_FG Gould 26, 2:12. Drive: 7 plays, 13 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Lenoir 6 interception return to Dallas 21; Purdy 17 pass to Aiyuk on 3rd-and-16. San Francisco 3, Dallas 0. Second Quarter. Dal_Schultz 4 pass from Prescott (kick blocked), 9:25. Drive: 15 plays, 74...
Where did Oklahoma signees from the 2023 recruiting class land in the final ESPN 300?
The Oklahoma Sooners had a field day in the 2023 recruiting cycle, closing with a recruiting class that ranked in the top five according to 247Sports and ESPN and were seventh nationally according to On3 and Rivals. With the early signing period, much of the 2023 cycle is finished, which...
Comments / 0