Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
KLTV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
KLTV
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
KLTV
Fire destroys old Comet School Supplies building in Palestine
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has severely damaged a furniture storage building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Thursday at the old Comet School Supplies building in the 2000 block of Tile Factory Road. Palestine fire crews were still on-site putting out hot spots as of Friday afternoon.
KLTV
Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night to honor the memory of two Stephen F. Austin University students. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition. McAfoose was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
KLTV
WebXtra: Animal dumping a persistent problem for East Texas counties
Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr. The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum is preparing for their three-day event in remembrance for the fallen astronauts. NASA Is also bringing an exhibit trailer and the museum will be open all three days. All of the events throughout this time are free to the public. The three-day event starts January 30 and ends on February 1.
KLTV
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts
Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview prepares debut of ‘Learning trails’ at city parks
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children. With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the reading skills of many children, local libraries and some nonprofit organizations nationwide are working to help remedy these shortcomings. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST. Sea Scouting was a branch of...
KLTV
1 injured after car crashes into tree in Grand Saline
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A car smashed into a tree in the 2000 block of FM 17 Saturday night. The Grand Saline Fire Department responded to a call about the wreck. One person was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The name and condition of the person have not yet been released.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about educational signs going up in coming weeks in a Longview park. Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children. Updated: 4 hours ago. With...
KLTV
Growth in East Texas prompts Brexan Line Services to build new Mineola office
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
KLTV
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs
Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr. The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum is preparing for their three-day event in remembrance for the fallen astronauts. NASA Is also bringing an exhibit trailer and the museum will be open all three days. All of the events throughout this time are free to the public. The three-day event starts January 30 and ends on February 1.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
KLTV
Patricia Huffman Smith NASA ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum preparing for the 20th anniversary remembr
Historic Palestine church on ‘Texas most endangered places’ list awarded $75,000 for repairs. Mount Vernon African Methodist Episcopal Church in Palestine is one step closer to reopening their doors with this $75,000 grant. The church had to close in 2014 due to structural issues. It was built in 1921 and is the third oldest AME church in Texas.
KLTV
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
KLTV
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Dallas man was arrested Monday after he allegedly led a DPS trooper on a pursuit and was found with numerous pounds of marijuana at the end of the chase. On January 16, at around 10:30 p.m. a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015...
KLTV
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
KLTV
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Greater Longview United Way Executive Director Evan Dolive and Longview Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron about educational signs going up in coming weeks in a Longview park. Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through...
KLTV
Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
KLTV
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
Comments / 0