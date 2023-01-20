Read full article on original website
Iraqi PM replaces Central Bank governor over currency drop
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister has replaced the governor of the country’s Central Bank following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar. Iraq’s state news agency reported that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani made the move on Monday after the governor, Mustafa Ghaleb Mukheef, told him he no longer wishes to stay in the job. The report says Mukheef was replaced by Muhsen al-Allaq, a former Central Bank governor. The dinar has lost nearly 7% of its value since mid-November. The drop has affected markets in the oil-rich but corruption-plagued Iraq, where many are seeing their purchasing power take a hit.
US and Israel launch largest military exercise ever despite concerns over Netanyahu’s government
The US and Israel launched their largest joint military exercise ever on Monday, sending a clear signal to Iran and underscoring the strength of their alliance despite concerns over the composition of the new Israeli government which includes ultra-nationalist and ultra-religious parties. The live-fire exercise, named Juniper Oak, will include...
‘If war breaks out … I will just become cannon fodder:’ In Taiwan, ex-conscripts feel unprepared for potential China conflict
Rising concerns over increasingly aggressive military maneuvers by China have prompted Taiwan to extend the mandatory military service period most of its young men must serve. But former conscripts interviewed by CNN say Taipei will need to do far more than that if it is to make the training effective.
Italy’s Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has arrived Sunday in Algeria for a two-day visit as the two nations look to build up a strategic partnership and Italy works to further wean itself off Russian energy. Algeria’s state television announced Meloni’s arrival with neither photos nor fanfare on Sunday. She was greeted by Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane. Algeria has replaced Russia as Italy’s No. 1 energy supplier, and Rome is looking to boost that partnership. However, topics such as naval construction, cars and start-ups were said to be on Meloni’s agenda, a sign the two countries might deeper their cooperation. Meloni is scheduled to meet Monday with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model
KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says a court in the southern port city of Karachi has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man was shot and killed during what police at the time said was a raid on a militant hideout in Karachi. The January 2018 killing of Naqeeb Ullah drew nationwide condemnation from human rights activists. Thousands from Ullah’s Mehsud tribe rallied in the country’s capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere, demanding justice for Ullah. Jabran Nasir, an attorney for Ullah’s family, said the court on Monday acquitted all suspects due to a lack of evidence.
Chief diplomats boycott Libya-hosted Arab League meeting
CAIRO (AP) — A handful of Arab chief diplomats have met in the Libyan capital in a gathering boycotted by powerful foreign ministers who argued that the mandate of the Tripoli-based government has ended. Five of the 22 member states of the Arab League sent their foreign ministers to the periodic, consultative meeting Sunday. They included the chief diplomats of neighboring Algeria and Tunisia, local media reported. Others sent their envoys to the meeting in Tripoli. Among those boycotting was Egypt, which questioned the legitimacy of Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dbeibah’s government after Libya’s east-based parliament appointed a rival premier last year. The foreign ministers of Gulf monarchies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also did not attend.
Bulgaria, North Macedonia condemn ethnic-related violence
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and North Macedonia have paid a joint visit to a hospital Sunday where a North Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian is being treated after he was severely assaulted. Hristiyan Pendikov, an employee of a Bulgarian cultural center in Ohrid, North Macedonia, was transported to Sofia on a Bulgarian government plane with a severe brain injury, after he was attacked and beaten on Thursday. Bulgaria’s foreign minister demanded that the attackers be brought to justice. His North Macedonian counterpart said his country will have zero tolerance for interethnic violence.
Turkish Muslims protest Quran-burning in Sweden
ISTANBUL (AP) — Outrage over a Quran-burning protest in Sweden produced a second day of protests in Turkey. Some 250 people gathered outside the Swedish Consulate in Istanbul, where a photo of Danish anti-Islam activist Rasmus Paludan was set on fire. Paludan burned Islam’s holy book outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm on Saturday, sparking protests in Istanbul and Ankara that night. Participants in Sunday’s event carried a banner that said “We condemn Sweden’s state-supported Islamophobia.” A sign on a window of the Swedish Consulate read, “We do not share that book-burning idiot’s view.” The protests have renewed concerns about Turkey holding up Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO.
UN says Taliban divided on appeal to restore women’s rights
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A delegation led by the highest-ranking woman at the United Nations has urged the Taliban during a four-day visit to Afghanistan to reverse their crackdown on women and girls. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday that the delegation found some Taliban officials more open to restoring some women’s rights but others were clearly opposed. Haq told reporters that “the key thing is to reconcile” the two disparate groups. U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, a former Nigerian Cabinet minister and a Muslim, was joined on the visit by Sima Bahous, executive director of UN Women.
Lights out in Pakistan as energy-saving move backfires
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Most of Pakistan was left without power Monday as an energy-saving measure by the government backfired. The outage spread panic and raised questions about the cash-strapped government’s handling of the country’s economic crisis. It all started when electricity was turned off during low usage...
EU slaps sanctions on dozens in Iran over protest crackdown
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens more Iranian officials suspected of playing a role in the crackdown on protesters. Some members of the Islamic Republic’s Revolutionary Guard and regional units were targeted Monday, but the EU did not add the Guard to the EU’s terror group blacklist. It’s the fourth round of sanctions that the 27-nation bloc has imposed on Iranian officials and organizations over the protests that erupted in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young woman accused of violating Iran’s strict dress code. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the Guard can only be blacklisted once a court in an EU member country hands down a ruling condemning it for terror acts.
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II. He pledged Monday to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy as well as tackle rapidly declining births. Kishida’s government in December adopted key security and defense reforms, including a counterstrike capability that breaks from the country’s exclusively self-defense-only postwar principle. Japan says the current deployment of missile interceptors is insufficient to defend it from rapid weapons advancement in China and North Korea. In his policy speech opening this year’s parliamentary session, Kishida said active diplomacy should be prioritized, but it requires “defense power to back it up.”
Nearly 220 million people in Pakistan without power after countrywide outage
A nationwide power outage in Pakistan left nearly 220 million people without electricity on Monday, threatening to cause havoc in the South Asian nation already grappling with fuel shortages in the winter months. The country’s Ministry of Energy said in a statement the country’s National Grid went down at 7.34...
Bali welcomes back 1st flight from China as COVID rules ease
DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A direct flight from China landed in Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for the first time in nearly three years on Sunday after the route was suspended due to the pandemic. At least 210 people were on board the chartered plane operated by Indonesia’s...
Militants attack police post in Pakistan, killing 2 officers
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say militants attacked a police checkpoint in northern Pakistan late Saturday, killing two officers and wounding another. Officials say the attack happened late Saturday in Zardad Dahri, which is in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The shooting came two days after a similar attack in Khyber district that killed three police officers and wounded two. No one claimed responsiblity for Saturday’s attack. The outlawed Pakistani Taliban militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the Khyber attack. The group is separate from but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban.
