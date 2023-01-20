Retail investors are occupying the SEC headquarters in Washington D.C. on January 27th and January 28th from 10am-4pm. The 28th marks the two-year anniversary of the ‘meme stock’ frenzy of 2021 when Robinhood and other brokerage firms prevented investors from buying more shares of GameStop, AMC, and other heavily shorted stock in order to prevent firms from collapsing.

