Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...

2 DAYS AGO