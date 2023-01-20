Read full article on original website
Joey Lawrence welcomes third child, his first with wife Samantha Cope
Whoa! Joey Lawrence’s wife Samantha Cope gave birth to the pair’s first baby together on Jan. 16. The “Blossom” star announced the birth of their new baby girl, Dylan Rose Lawrence, on Friday with a sweet Instagram post. “Mom, Dad and big sisters are all so smitten with you sweet girl!” Lawrence captioned a photo of the couple with their newborn. “we welcomed her into this world with the most amazing midwife, everyone is happy and healthy and we are overjoyed with gratitude 🙏🏼🤍 wow what a beautiful journey. thank you for all your continued love surrounding this beautiful new life!...
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Mark Henry Believes Sami Zayn & Paul Heyman May Be In Cahoots
On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry and co-host Denise Salcedo discussed the return of the Firefly Fun House, Kevin Owens stunning Roman Reigns, the rise of Action Andretti, and more. A hot topic of discussion on the podcast was Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman possibly being in cahoots to dethrone Roman Reigns.
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Married at First Sight's Briana Myles and Vincent Morales have welcomed their bundle of joy!. The couple, who met and wed during season 12 of the reality show, welcomed their first baby together, daughter Aury Bella, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "Our...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE CEO Nick Khan On The McMahons: “Family is Complicated”
WWE CEO Nick Khan has weighed in on the relationships between the McMahons by stating that “family is complicated” and so is business. Last July, Vince McMahon retired from WWE due to allegations of misconduct with female employees, resulting in millions being paid out in NDAs. It was...
realitytitbit.com
Chase Chrisley to talk ‘baby prep’ and ‘new house’ on podcast with fiancee Emmy
Chase and his dad Todd Chrisley have confirmed Chase has a podcast coming out in 2023. The former Chrisley Knows Best stars confirmed the 26-year-old will be the latest family member to launch his own podcast. Chase is the eldest of Todd and Julie’s children, followed by Savannah and their...
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
Bloodline To Hold Tribal Court For Trial Of Sami Zayn On WWE Raw XXX
Mike Johnson at PWInsider is reporting that the Roman Reigns Acknowledgment Ceremony scheduled for WWE Raw XXX on January 23 is being changed. According to the report, the Acknowledgment Ceremony will be replaced with the Trial of Sami Zayn. The reported change is due to the fallout from WWE SmackDown where Reigns was displeased with Sami wanting to be in on his plans regarding Kevin Owens and looking further displeased when Sami was nowhere to be found when Owens attacked Reigns during the contract signing.
PWMania
Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member
Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Major Change To Bloodline Segment For RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW next week. In honor of 30 years of the show being on the air, WWE has promised some massive segments and matches for the event. WWE has a lot planned for their big show, which will also serve as the go-home episode before the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That being said, since we’re still talking about WWE, anything can happen.
Romeo Santos Reveals He's Expecting Baby No. 4 in Sultry Music Video with Pregnant Girlfriend
The bachata artist, who is known for keeping his personal life private, gave fans a glimpse of his pregnant girlfriend in his latest music video for "Solo Conmigo" Romeo Santos is sharing a rare glimpse of his longtime partner — and their baby on the way! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old singer released a sultry music video for the song "Solo Conmigo," in which he embraces his partner's pregnant belly, covered only by a sheer cloth, as he sings about their intimate and judgement-free connection. The song, from Santos' 2022...
ringsidenews.com
Goldberg Blasted For Being Dangerous In The Ring
Goldberg established himself as a major force in WCW before he eventually made his way to WWE. Despite previously expressing remorse for not fully embracing professional wrestling earlier in his career, he has since made amends and returned to the ring six years ago as a part-time performer. He might have won a boatload of titles, but he was also responsible for a few injuries over the year, including that infamous Bret Hart concussion. That being said, Goldberg was still criticized for being a dangerous worker.
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher proudly displayed the diamond ring gifted to her by Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Beverly Hills Thursday night Cher is enjoying her ongoing romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards. The "Believe" singer and her music executive boyfriend stepped out for dinner in Beverly Hills Thursday — with Cher, 76, happily displaying the dazzling diamond ring Edwards, 36, gifted to her on Christmas Day. Wearing an all-black ensemble of high-waisted, wide-leg trousers, black top and ankle-length blazer trench, Cher smiled and flashed the outside of her hand as she walked into...
Survivor’s ‘Boston Rob’ Mariano and Amber Mariano’s Family Guide: Meet Their 4 Daughters
Girl dad! Survivor alums “Boston Rob” Mariano and Amber Mariano (née Brkich) welcomed four daughters after tying the knot in 2005. The twosome met as contestants on Survivor: All Stars in 2003 and formed an alliance on the reality competition series. CBS aired a two-hour special about their nuptials, titled Rob and Amber Get Married, […]
PWMania
Booker T Says He Will Not Attend WWE RAW XXX, Despite Prior Plans to Celebrate With Ric Flair
According to PWInsider.com, Booker T is one of the names scheduled to appear at WWE RAW 30 tonight in Philadelphia. PWInsider’s Mike Johnson was not the only one to say this, as Ric Flair was also expecting Booker to appear tonight. So, while the initial report appeared to be...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Debuts At Impact Wrestling Taping
A former WWE star has debuted in Impact Wrestling, appearing at the show taping on January 20 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Steph De Lander (formerly Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut saying that “the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots.”. She would have a match against...
ringsidenews.com
Michael Cole Pays Respect To Jay Briscoe During WWE SmackDown
Jay Briscoe lost his life in a car accident earlier this week. His death led to an outpouring of grief as fans and peers alike paid their respects. The wrestling world donated massively to Jay’s memorial fundraiser. WWE went out of their way to acknowledge Jay’s passing during their live broadcast of NXT on Tuesday.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Calls Out False Report About Her WWE Contract Status
Naomi and Sasha Banks drew the attention of the pro wrestling world when they walked out during the beginning of a RAW back in May 2022. Neither of them have returned to WWE, but Sasha did debut for NJPW as Mercedes Mone. As time goes on, more fans are wondering about Naomi, and she had to clear up one report going around.
