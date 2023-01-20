Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Richland 2 could have to pay more than $250K to former superintendent for parting ways
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly a week after the early departure of former Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis, there are still many questions on why he and the Richland School District Two board agreed to part ways. Davis' contract was supposed to end in June of 2026, according to a district...
WRDW-TV
Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
WIS-TV
Kershaw Co. postpones construction of fire station following public scrutiny
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A capital project in the unincorporated town of Cassatt is under scrutiny by neighboring residents and elected officials. Within a 12-acre stretch of the Kershaw County property on highway SC-1 N., four acres of vegetation were recently stripped to accommodate an incoming fire station. This...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Library Cafe reopens for business
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
Attorney urges Richland County to release control of jail to Sheriff Leon Lott
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Videos from inside Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center have been floating around on social media showing overflowing sewage in dorms and undercooked food. An inmate shared their experience from inside the jail. "We are citizens and we shouldn't be treated less than citizens because we have...
WIS-TV
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to
WIS-TV
Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Radio Ink
Kaylin Mozden to Host Mid-Days in Columbia
Cumulus Media has tapped Kaylin Mozden to serve as on-air host for WTCB (106.7 FM) in Columbia, South Carolina. Mozden, who was named one of Radio Ink’s “30 and Under Superstars,” will be heard on the station weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 26.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
WLTX.com
LUKE STRONG: He's home with a new heart after more than 200 days
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Luke Strong is a hashtag created in support of three-year-old Luke Fossell. He stole many hearts a few months ago while on his own journey to get a new one. In December, that life-giving gift was granted and Luke is finally back home. It's a story...
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
wach.com
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
