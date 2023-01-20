ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is hosting its annual Black History Heritage Ball on February 26, 2023. The ball will take place at Hyatt Park (950 Jackson Avenue) at 3 p.m. The dress code is African Attire and seating is limited. Councilman Rev. Edward H. McDowell, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Calling all seniors to walk, walk, walk!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In just a couple of hours, a new senior walking program will kick off and you’re invited. The program is twice a week in Columbia and is free. This opportunity is being offered through Senior Resources. Andrew Boozer is the executive director and Beth Struble...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Traffic accidents kill 3 people in 3 days across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of traffic accidents claimed the lives of a motorcyclist, a pedestrian and a driver, all within three days. The motorcyclist died in a crash that was reported at 3:15 p.m. Saturday for an accident on the eastbound side of the 2300 block of Riverwatch Parkway near Eisenhower Park.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Richland Library Cafe reopens for business

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland Library patrons will now have more than good books to look forward to during their visit. Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits will be open for business after a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Jan. 25 at 9:30 a.m. The in-library dining space is located on the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Aiken County investigation of dead one-year-old is underway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. On Friday night, just after 9:30 p.m., Aiken County Emergency Medical Service responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a home on L and L Lane, just outside of downtown Aiken.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
Radio Ink

Kaylin Mozden to Host Mid-Days in Columbia

Cumulus Media has tapped Kaylin Mozden to serve as on-air host for WTCB (106.7 FM) in Columbia, South Carolina. Mozden, who was named one of Radio Ink’s “30 and Under Superstars,” will be heard on the station weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 26.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy