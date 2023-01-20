Read full article on original website
Shemikca Wright
3d ago
also the they need to look into our phones being multi text in groups daily form numbers we never knew exist,I have to block about between 14,16,19 group text with different numbers attached, I even tried to cuss them out to prove that I wanted off and stop doing it,but people attached were as I am a victim to theses text daily text.....somebody please working with these investigations please look into this, it's getting stressful lyrics aggravating to sit there and block each number everyday,I probly blocked close to a thousand plus by now...HELP!😣
Reply
5
Thereseulariolopez4820 Chasejaxbart
3d ago
my phone better not be used in any kind of money making scams if it is I'm suing you T-Mobile
Reply(2)
7
Kris Williams
3d ago
Uninstall TikTok too all your information goes straight to China!
Reply(1)
7
Related
How to tell if your cell phone has been secretly hijacked
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you discover whether your phone might have been hijacked by scammers and hackers by using your phone's SIM card. Here's what to know.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
The Verge
How to use your phone to find hidden cameras
To quote a worn — but occasionally true — saying from Joseph Heller’s novel Catch-22, “Just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you.” The popularity of Airbnb and other informal rentals has coincided with the increased production of cheaper hidden cameras, making it increasingly likely that your stay could be viewed by the person who rented the place out to you.
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
Watch out for this email that could steal your money or personal information
Now that the holidays are over, scammers are going after those who got a new laptop, TV, or computer as a gift.
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Clever woman figured out how to get the name and address of the person who stole her credit card
There was a massive jump in credit card fraud in America in 2021 due to the pandemic. According to CNET, fraud involving credit cards jumped 69% from 2020 to 2021, affecting 13 million Americans and costing $9 billion. In a world where online transactions are part of everyday life, it’s hard to completely protect your information. But, by staying vigilant and monitoring your accounts you can report fraud before it gets out of hand. A TikTok user by the name of Lauren (@absolutelylauren) from San Diego, California, got a notification that there was a $135 charge on her card at Olaplex’s online store that she hadn’t made. Olaplex sells products that repair excessively damaged hair. Before reporting the charge to her credit card company she asked her family members if they used her card by mistake. “I don’t wanna shut my card down if it’s just my mom ordering some shampoo,” Lauren said in the video. “Definitely not my two younger brothers, they’ve got good hair but they don’t color it.”
msn.com
She bought a $100 Apple gift card from Target. After opening it, she found the barcode was whited out, making the gift card unusable.
Many people give Gift Cards as a nice and thoughtful gesture to their friends and loved ones. No one expects their gift cards to be scams. However, a woman bought a $100 apple gift card that couldn't be used because of white-out. So to avoid a lot of heartache and...
Police issue warning for Facebook users that millions must abide by – or it could cost you
NEXT time you sell something on Facebook Marketplace think twice before accepting a balance transfer. Police have been alerted to a rising scam involving a fake banking app being used on unsuspecting victims. Some buyers prefer to send money for goods via their bank's app. They ask the seller to...
Walmart Security Cameras Can Reportedly Read Customer Cell Phone Texts
Word of this issue has been debated online for several years. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, Reddit, Quora, BestLifeOnline.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Bill Gates Addresses Whether He Thinks People Should Be Banned From Being Billionaires
The Microsoft founder discusses his role in the world as a person who amassed a giant collection of wealth.
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023More: 3 Ways Smart People Save...
Urgent warning about the hidden costs of a Ring doorbell – and the fines that could leave you with £100,000 bill
BRITS have been given an urgent warning about the hidden costs of having a Ring doorbell – and the possible fines could leave you seriously out of pocket. Getting a Ring doorbell might be the latest must-have gadget offering some extra security for households but the devices come with some extra charges and could see you fined as much as £100,000.
msn.com
Much Wow! If You Invested $100 When Elon Musk First Tweeted About Dogecoin, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
One of the most popular voices behind the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has tweeted about the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency many times, and often caused spikes in valuation. The meme cryptocurrency remains one of Musk’s favorite topics on Twitter. Here is...
Potential employees looking for remote work say they've been targeted by scammers offering them fake jobs: 'They prey on people who are vulnerable'
The jobs had legitimate-seeming descriptions and interview processes, luring people into trusting a process designed to steal thousands from them.
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
PayPal hacker attack exposes customer names and Social Security numbers — what to do now
PayPal is sending out notifications to customers whose accounts were accessed by hackers following a large-scale credential stuffing attack late last year.
Here's a list of major companies requiring employees to return to the office
Starbucks and Disney issued return-to-office mandates in January. They follow several other big-name companies in calling workers back to the office.
Comments / 8