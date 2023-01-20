Police say the victims were at the basketball courts on the south side of Silverado Park sometime around 1:51 p.m. when they were shot during a gunfight between someone driving by and an unidentified person who was also at the courts. The post 2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO