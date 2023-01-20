ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
ALTADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home

LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 detained after police shoot at alleged man with gun in Arleta

LOS ANGELES - Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Westmont Community News

Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale

Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in Norwalk

NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
NORWALK, CA
Key News Network

1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole

Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
MONTEBELLO, CA
KTLA

17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting

Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
LONG BEACH, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
INGLEWOOD, CA

