Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Recently Traded Basketball Star Rips Former Team As 'Unethical'OnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
LASD deputy shoots, kills stabbing suspect in Altadena
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man who stabbed a woman with a sharp object and attempted to stab a man was shot to death by sheriff's deputies in Altadena, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of El Sereno Avenue, the Los...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies shoot, kill man in Altadena
ALTADENA, Calif. – A man has been killed this evening in a deputy-involved shooting in Altadena, according to videographers on the scene. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near Woodbury and El Sereno. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time. People on the scene describe the man...
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally wounded at LA nursing home
LOS ANGELES – A 61-year-old man stabbed to death in a Mid-City nursing home was identified Saturday. Kevin Marine was a resident of the Los Angeles nursing home, according to the coroner’s office. The stabbing occurred about 4 p.m. Friday at the Crenshaw Nursing Home, in the 1900...
2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say
Police say the victims were at the basketball courts on the south side of Silverado Park sometime around 1:51 p.m. when they were shot during a gunfight between someone driving by and an unidentified person who was also at the courts. The post 2 injured, 1 in critical condition following gunfight at Silverado Park, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Shooting Attempt Thwarted in Alhambra Shortly After Monterey Park Mass Shooting
Alhambra, Los Angeles County, CA: The Monterey Park mass shooting suspect attempted another mass shooting at the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio located on the 100 block… Read more "Shooting Attempt Thwarted in Alhambra Shortly After Monterey Park Mass Shooting"
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect in Van Surrounded by SWAT in Torrance Strip Mall Parking Lot is Dead, Officials Say
The man found inside a white cargo van in Torrance was the main suspect in a deadly mass shooting, and is dead, officials said. Two law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation say he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Get breaking updates here. Armored SWAT vehicles and law...
foxla.com
3 detained after police shoot at alleged man with gun in Arleta
LOS ANGELES - Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by gunfire. An officer suffered a minor hand injury from a fall during the incident, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were conducting a stolen vehicle...
Police Searching For Duo Who Stole Nearly A Dozen Vacuums In An Armed Robbery At A Costco Near Glendale
Authorities are continuing to search for an armed duo who targeted and robbed nearly a dozen vacuums from a Costco near Glendale Saturday evening. It all broke out when LAPD Northeast officer's responded to reports of a man who committed an armed robbery at Costco on the 2900 blk of Loz Feliz blvd in the Atwater neighborhood of Los Angeles around 6:08pm.
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in the LA area this week
In addition to a previously reported shooting in Alhambra, the following gun violence happened this week in the Los Angeles area. Three detained after shooting in Arleta involving police. Three people have been detained in a shooting involving police officers Saturday in Arleta, authorities said. No one was struck by...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Norwalk
NORWALK, Calif. – A man suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Norwalk Saturday and died later at a hospital. The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Barnwall Street, according to Lt. Omar Camacho of the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau. “Upon arriving at the scene,...
1 Injured in Single-Vehicle Fiery Crash into Light Pole
Montebello, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle struck a light pole early Sunday morning igniting an engine fire and briefly trapping one person. Montebello Police and fire department received a call for a traffic collision around 3:17 a.m., Jan. 22, on the 1600 block of West Whittier Boulevard in the city of Montebello.
Police Arrest Man on Narcotics Gun Charges in Pomona
A 38-year-old Pomona man was arrested on multiple firearms and weapons charges after a bicycle stop in Pomona, authorities said Saturday.
17-year-old boy hospitalized in Long Beach triple shooting
Police are investigating after a Long Beach triple shooting left a 17-year-old boy hospitalized on Saturday afternoon. Two men were also injured in the shooting, said Long Beach Police. No identities have been released. Officers responded to Silverado Park on the 1500 block of West 31st Street around 1:51 p.m. after receiving reports of shots […]
Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles, CA: A male found fatally shot at a Palmdale intersection on Wednesday has been identified as the driver of the vehicle that struck a… Read more "Teen Involved in 2021 Hit-and-Run of Mother and Child, Shot to Death in Palmdale"
Person Killed In Homeless Encampment Fire Near DTLA
An investigation is under following one person who was found dead after an homeless encampment fire in Boyle Heights early Sunday morning. LAFD responded to reports of a trash fire near the 1600 blk of S Grand Vista Ave with the cross street of Emery St just after 4:30am. This area is known to be an industrial area.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Release Photo of Homicide Suspect That Was Involved in Shooting and Killing of Ten People in Monterey Park
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report the shooter is dead. The man responsible for the deadly shooting identified as 72-year-old Hemet resident Huu Can Tran. January 22, 2023 - Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials report on Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured...
Son seeks $50M from Los Angeles for father’s death from police gun zaps
Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by Los Angeles police with a stun gun following a traffic collision filed a $50 million claim Friday for damages against the city. The legal claim is required before Keenan Anderson’s son and estate can sue LA police for wrongful death […]
One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing
One person died and another injured in a double stabbing at a South L.A. nursing home Friday night. The post One person dead, another injured in nursing home stabbing appeared first on KYMA.
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – Inglewood authorities are investigating a shooting death in a residential neighborhood this afternoon. The shooting was reported to have happened around 5:00 a.m. but the body wasn’t located until 3:00 p.m. Authorities found the deceased, only described as male, near 79th Street and Van...
Comments / 0