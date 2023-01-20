Read full article on original website
Marine dad’s ‘Periodic Table of Military Slang’ decodes grunt-speak
What’s the difference between a PX ranger and a geardo? Is it better to be a hard-charger or an eight ball? Should you call your summer footwear “shower shoes” or “Jesus slippers?”. The military services all have their own languages, seemingly designed to confuse or embarrass...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Diversity of US workplaces is growing in terms of race, ethnicity and age – forcing more employers to be flexible
Employers need good strategies to hire and retain more workers of color and older workers. The mandatory diversity training and requisite skills tests many of them now rely on don’t measure up.
Treasury designates Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization
The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON — Four members of the Oath Keepers were convicted Monday of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack in the second major trial of far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power. The verdict against Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Florida; Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas;...
Former Navy SEAL, listed as a deserter, dies fighting in Ukraine
A former member of the U.S. special forces was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity. Daniel W. Swift is a former member of the Navy SEALs who has been listed in official records as having deserted since March 2019. The Navy did not provide further information about his U.S. military record, but said, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China
Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members
Despite the unique challenges that service members face, positive family relationships can serve as a valuable resource in navigating the deployment process, especially for those with limited other support. Studies (e.g., Crow et al., 2016; Gewirtz et al., 2010; Polusny et al., 2011) of the impact of deployment on military...
23 Deadliest Jobs in America
Logging is often cited as the most dangerous job in America, and for good reason. It only takes a quick online search of logging accidents to see that the people who harvest trees for wood products, a fundamental raw material for the construction industry, are killed or injured with disturbing regularity. The most common fatal […]
How the West Has Better Business Opportunities for Women
While large cities are still attractive for women's businesses, the West is becoming increasingly prominent in terms of the region representing the best opportunities for them, according to a new...
