Treasury designates Wagner Group a transnational criminal organization

The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia’s military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner as a significant transnational criminal...
Former Navy SEAL, listed as a deserter, dies fighting in Ukraine

A former member of the U.S. special forces was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity. Daniel W. Swift is a former member of the Navy SEALs who has been listed in official records as having deserted since March 2019. The Navy did not provide further information about his U.S. military record, but said, “We cannot speculate as to why the former Sailor was in Ukraine.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
TEXAS STATE
US drops case against Marine veteran cop accused of spying for China

Charges against a New York City police officer accused of spying on behalf of China were formally dropped Thursday after U.S. prosecutors said they uncovered new information that warranted the dismissal. It ended a two-year ordeal for Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Tibet, who spent about six...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
extension.org

The Impact of Deployment on the Parents of Service Members

Despite the unique challenges that service members face, positive family relationships can serve as a valuable resource in navigating the deployment process, especially for those with limited other support. Studies (e.g., Crow et al., 2016; Gewirtz et al., 2010; Polusny et al., 2011) of the impact of deployment on military...
24/7 Wall St.

23 Deadliest Jobs in America

Logging is often cited as the most dangerous job in America, and for good reason. It only takes a quick online search of logging accidents to see that the people who harvest trees for wood products, a fundamental raw material for the construction industry, are killed or injured with disturbing regularity. The most common fatal […]

