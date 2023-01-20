ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Tom Hanks Explains Why Kicking Fonzie On Happy Days Led To His Start As A Movie Star

By Riley Utley
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlTEG_0kKoOOOJ00

Today, we know Tom Hanks for his movies like Toy Story , Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump , among, many, many others. However, the movie that kicked off his career as a leading man was Splash . It turns out, he ended up doing that movie partially because of a small role he had on Happy Days where he got to kick Fonzie. And I gotta say, what a way to kick off a career!

While talking with SiriusXM Hanks talked about the one episode of Happy Days he appeared in during his early acting days, much like other big actors like Robin Williams who appeared in an episode during the start of his acting career. Hanks is now talking about his experience working with Henry Winkler on the show, and explained he got to do something not many have:

I kicked Fonzie, I got dressed up in a judo karate outfit, and I think I’m legendarily the first guy to actually strike Fonzie. I kicked him through the stained glass window of Al’s drive-in. Pretty big stuff, man. By the way, Happy Days had been on for like 12 or something like that…it was still a ratings powerhouse.

He then revealed that when Splash was in development they were looking for someone to play the lead, and the writers -- who had worked on Happy Days with Ron Howard and were involved with the Disney film -- thought of Hanks for the role because of his interaction with The Fonz. Hanks said:

The guys who were the head writers of that episode, who were the head writers on Happy Days at that time, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, Ron Howard had already left the show and he was directing, and they had written this movie called Splash and it was at Disney. No one wanted to work for Disney, and no one would take the job, and eventually, they said ‘Hey, this guy who kicked Fonzie through a plate glass window might be good.’ And so I ended up auditioning for that.

Hanks has also explained that he didn’t think he was auditioning for the lead of Splash at the time. However, now that the movie has been out for multiple decades it’s hard to imagine him as anything but Daryl Hannah’s love interest, clearly, Howard and co. had a similar thought.

Well, all those connections he made on Happy Days both in the ways of kicking and networking, paid off, because following his appearance on the classic sitcom in 1982 and Splash in 1984 he went on to star in massive movies like Big and Turner & Hooch , and those are just his movies from the 1980s. The early ‘90s brought us Philadelphia, Sleepless in Seattle and Forrest Gump , just to name a few. So, I think it’s safe to say we should all thank Happy Days , Henry Winkler for letting Hanks kick him, and Ron Howard for hiring him, because that was the springboard for Hanks to go on to have a legendary career, that is still thriving.

Based on this story from Hanks, and the Splash reunion that happened in 2020, the actor is very aware of what got his career going, and looks back on the unique experience fondly. Now, his career is still going strong as he has a film on the 2023 movie schedule called A Man Called Otto currently playing in theaters, and more projects on the way, and it’s all partially because of him kicking Henry Winkler on Happy Days .

If you are interested in watching Hanks in the movie he was hired for after Happy Days , you can check out Splash with a Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

How Bad Is Tom Hanks's New Film 'A Man Called Otto'? Here's What The Reviews Say

Director Marc Forster's comedy-drama "A Man Called Otto" is the first English adaptation (there was a Swedish one in 2015) of Fredrick Backman's novel "A Man Called Ove." Tom Hanks stars as Otto Anderson, a suburban Pittsburgh resident who decides to end his life after losing his wife Sonya. While Otto is a grumpy and tough-looking man, his life begins to change after he meets his new neighbors, a family with two young children.
wegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
TMZ.com

Moon-Walking Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries Again at 93

Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin just had his 93rd birthday, and he celebrated by getting hitched!!!. Buzz tied the knot Friday night with his beautiful longtime girlfriend, Anca Faur, who is 63. Here's how Buzz described the happy occasion ...“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
The Independent

‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident

Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Regina Hall Couldn't Keep a Straight Face Stating Why Kevin Costner Missed the Golden Globes

Watch: Golden Globe Awards 2023: All the MUST-SEE Moments. Regina Hall's reaction to Kevin Costner missing the 2023 Golden Globes due has gone viral. While announcing the Yellowstone star star as the Best Actor in a Television Drama Series winner during the Jan. 10 ceremony, the Girls Trip actress could barely keep a straight face while reading from the teleprompter when sharing why Costner was absent.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
181K+
Followers
42K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy