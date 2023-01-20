Reunited: Sean Penn & Ex-Wife Robin Wright Spotted At LAX Again After Rumored Trip Together 13 Years Post-Divorce

©2009 RAMEY PHOTO

Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright continued to fuel reconciliation rumors after being spotted at LAX again following what appeared to be a short trip together.

RadarOnline.com has discovered the famous former flames were seen leaving the airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday, just two days after they were seen entering.

©2009 RAMEY PHOTO

Their previous outing marked the first time Wright and Penn were seen together in nearly six years. The exes got married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010.

He was first wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989 while Wright tied the knot with her first husband, the late Dane Witherspoon , back in 1986.

Wright donned the same ensemble she was last photographed in while the I Am Sam actor swapped his shirt, appearing to sport the same black jacket and khaki pants at LAX in photos published by Daily Mail .

MEGA

Penn notably was not wearing his wedding ring after his split last year. The Flag Day star finalized his divorce from Leila George in April 2022, just a few months before Wright and her spouse called it quits.

He and George made it official in July 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

RadarOnline.com later confirmed George was the one who filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

MEGA

As for the House of Cards actress, she filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet in September 2022.

Wright listed the date of their split as July 31, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their breakup.

The actress argued against spousal support and mentioned a "post-nuptial agreement" which determined "all assets are his/her separate property."

MEGA

Penn and Wright showed no PDA during their recent outings, leading some to believe they may have simply been visiting son Hopper, 28, or daughter Dylan, 30, or have been keeping their relationship friendly post-split.

"Divorce in and of itself, and with children, is devastating. Worse than that," she said about her breakup from Penn back in 2014. "One of the reasons why we got back together and broke up so much was trying to keep the family together. If you've got kids, it's a family, and you try again, and you try again."