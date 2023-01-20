Read full article on original website
Eric Famer
3d ago
They knew the camera's didn't work. Young man was setup.somebody done there homework before doing the job
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
NJ Attorney General's Office investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford Township
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Deptford Township.
NC woman missing for days after car runs out of gas, police say
Rebecca Tackett Hawks, 41, was last seen nearly five days ago on Jan. 18, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.
Sheriff: Man who pointed gun at deputy arrested after brief chase near I-95
The massive police response on Interstate 95 in the middle of the night Saturday morning was to arrest a man who pointed a gun at deputies.
State auditor: I made 'serious mistake' leaving accident
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's elected state auditor apologized Monday for leaving the scene of an accident last month after she drove her state-owned vehicle into a parked car, calling it a “serious mistake” and adding she would continue at her job. In a statement released days...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
Photos and car owner reveal new details about state auditor's crash
WRAL News spoke with Chris Valverde, whose car was involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood. WRAL News spoke with Chris Valverde, whose car was involved in a crash that has led to a hit-and-run charge against North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood.
Highlands Today
Dyer Nichols: 5 Memphis officers shot dead after man hospitalized after arrest
The Memphis Police Department has fired five police officers Death of Dyer NicholasHe died in hospital after being arrested by police earlier this month, according to a post from the department A verified Twitter account. “The heinous nature of this incident is no reflection on the good work that our...
WOWK
North Carolina man arrested for impersonating a police officer in Kentucky
ELLIOT COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A North Carolina man was charged in Kentucky for impersonating an officer after he allegedly flashed blue and red lights at people to stop them. Elliot County Sheriff’s Deputies say they got a Jan. 19 call about a suspicious person driving a car with blue and red LED lights while stopping pedestrians near the Elliot-Morgan county line.
Delaware police officer cleared in fatal shooting as new deadly force law put to first test
Delaware strengthened its law governing police use of deadly force in 2021 to hold officers to a higher standard when they shoot at a suspect. Instead of avoiding prosecution by simply saying the officer believed they or someone else was in imminent danger, under the new law the officer’s actions are judged against what a reasonable officer would have done in the same situation.
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
MrBeast from NC posts new video of 10 dangerous escape rooms for $100,000
Each level is designed as something extremely creative. In MrBeast fashion, one involves real goats and interacts with real snakes.
2 in custody after multiple shots fired at St. Joseph home
The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says the incident occurred near Church and Jones streets before noon.
WRAL
Shooting death of 24-year-old Fort Bragg soldier in Raeford linked to Harnett Co. shooting, suspect chase into Virginia
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Soldier based out of Fort Bragg was killed this week in a shooting in Raeford. Hoke County deputies found Staff Sgt. Jimmy Lee Smith III unresponsive on Hammock Lane just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was 24 years old.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
Virginia State Police, Bland County Sheriffs catch murder suspect from North Carolina
BLAND COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – Local lockdowns in the area have been lifted after a North Carolina murder suspect on the run was arrested in Bland County Virginia Thursday morning, January 19. The lockdowns at four Mercer County Public Schools and Bland County Schools have been lifted after the capture of a murder suspect from […]
NC State Auditor Beth Wood crashed into his car. 'It's been pretty crazy'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Chris Valverde remembers the call he got that night in early December. How could he forget?. “I get a phone call from my daughter [who] literally … says, ‘There’s a car on top of the car,’” Valverde said. Valverde's car, which...
Charges: City employee shot unarmed boy, 16, after fight at recreation center
Leftover crime scene tape wrapped around a tree outside the Oxford Community Center at 270 Lexington Parkway, St. Paul. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A city of St. Paul employee argued with a group of high schoolers outside the Oxford Community Center before he pulled out his gun, shot a 16-year-old boy in the head, and fled downtown on a bus Wednesday afternoon, according to criminal charges filed Friday.
Feds seized 280 guns, charged nearly 280 people in North Carolina district in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
New Mexico candidate charged in shooting case due in court
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A political newcomer who lost his bid for the New Mexico statehouse and is accused of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at the homes of Democratic officials was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a detention hearing. Prosecutors are seeking to detain Solomon Peña,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 4