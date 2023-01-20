Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Watermark Legacy in Penfield celebrates Grandma Appreciation Day
Penfield, N.Y. — Friday was Grandma Appreciation Day at Watermark Legacy at Willow Pong in Penfield. The center hosted a party for residents and the community. Don Alhart's Rotarian friends, Carm and Harriet Scalise took part in the festivities. It's was an event to help ease the transition from...
13 WHAM
Funeral arrangements announced for Bishop Matthew Clark
Rochester, N.Y. — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester has announced funeral arrangements for Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, who died early Saturday at age 85. A public visitation is scheduled for 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, followed by evening prayers. Another public visitation is scheduled...
13 WHAM
First responders celebrated at Rochester's Elk Lodge
Henrietta, N.Y. — First responders from across the area were celebrated on Saturday. A dinner was held at Rochester's Elk Lodge in Henrietta to say thank you to those who serve in the community. "It's a good feeling, I know the community always stands by first responders and count...
13 WHAM
Finger Lakes Winter Carnival returns this weekend
Canandaigua, N.Y. — The second annual Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is back in Canandaigua this weekend. The event showcases some of the best shops, food, and activities the area has to offer. "It's a time of year when so many of us think of warmth - whether it be...
13 WHAM
Bishop Matthew Clark dies at age 85
Rochester, N.Y. — Bishop Emeritus Matthew Clark, the former head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester, died early Sunday at age 85 according to the diocese. In a letter sent to priests, deacons, and the religious and lay faithful of the Diocese of Rochester, Bishop Salvatore Matano said Clark died in his room at the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse following "a period of declining health."
13 WHAM
Winter coming out of hibernation
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - So far this Winter hasn't featured much cold air and has been a 'top-ten' least snowy Winter for Rochester. Historically, the heart of Winter cold occurs over the next 2-3 weeks in WNY and it looks like a more Winter-like pattern is ahead this week and possibly into early February.
13 WHAM
Community reacts to homicide in Rochester's East End bar district
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man was shot to death in Rochester’s east end near the bar district last night. The shooting marks Rochester’s second homicide of 2023. Rochester police officers were just working a regular Saturday night shift, in the busy East End Bar District when they heard gunshots and found the victim in a parking lot.
13 WHAM
Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park in Webster holds grand opening
Webster, N.Y. — Woofs Canine Club and Indoor Dog Park hosted its grand opening on Saturday. The facility is located at 187 West Main Street in Webster and includes a 5,000 square-foot indoor dog park complete with special turf and dog agility equipment for dogs, cardio and weights, a café, lounge, retail shop, and more for humans.
13 WHAM
Harlem Globetrotters visit Villa of Hope School in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Members of the Harlem Globetrotters tolled into Rochester on Friday for a visit to the Villa of Hope School. They showed off some of their tricks and let the students take their shot. They also recognized long-time substitute teacher, Joann Grant, as the winner of their...
13 WHAM
RPD: Front door glass smashed at New City Café
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers responded to the New City Café on Parsells Ave for the report of a possibly burglary around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. The caller had arrived to the location and noticed the front door glass was broken. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the damage done to...
13 WHAM
The Lab: Creative Resource Center officially opens its doors
Rochester, N.Y. — The Lab: Creative Resource Center officially opened its doors on State Street Saturday. The facility is a fully equipped creative event space that provides people of all ages and from all walks of life, a place to create art, collaborate with other artists, and continue the conversation of diversity, equality, and inclusion in an accessible space.
13 WHAM
City reaches five-year labor agreement with Rochester Police Locust Club
Rochester, N.Y. - Mayor Malik Evans announced the city reached a new labor agreement with RPD's Locust Club, resolving a near three-year stalemate. The new five-year contract includes wage increases to keep officer pay competitive with surrounding police agencies. It also features provisions to support officer wellness, and increased flexibility...
13 WHAM
Uvalde Foundation to investigate near-shooting at Franklin High School
Rochester, N.Y. - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids is now looking into the shots fired outside of Benjamin Franklin High School in January. BACKGROUND | RCSD suspends 3 staff members after release of video showing shots fired at Franklin. The organization, which was created after the 2022 shooting that killed...
13 WHAM
Abortion continues to be hot topic on the 50th anniversary of Roe V. Wade
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marked 50 years since Roe V. Wade was passed- the Supreme Court ruling that made abortion legal in the United States. Rochester NOW was joined by Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York and Roc. SRJ at the Liberty Pole on Sunday where they held a conference to talk about the importance of reproductive justice and freedom, including full access to reproductive healthcare for everyone in the United States.
13 WHAM
Brighton High School grad's CVA settlement believed to be largest in Monroe County
Brighton, N.Y. — It's believed to be the biggest single sex abuse settlement in Monroe County under the Child Victims Act. The settlement with the Brighton Central School District is worth $1.75 million. The victim, Tara Yellen, now 49, said the abuse started when she was a student at...
13 WHAM
Man killed in East End shooting Saturday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A 25-year-old man died Saturday night after being shot in the city's East End bar district. Officers were at the corner of East Avenue and Lawrence Street when they heard gunshots one block away at East Avenue and Union Street. Police found the victim in a...
13 WHAM
Mark Assini to announce bid for Monroe County executive
Rochester, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is expected to announce Monday he's running for Monroe County executive as a Republican. Assini served as town supervisor from 2010 until his resignation in 2018, taking a position at a private sector company. BACKGROUND | Mark Assini to resign...
13 WHAM
Police: 18-year-old man stabbed on Dewey Ave.; Woman, 54, to be charged
Rochester, N.Y — An 18-year-old man was stabbed during what police says was family altercation that turned physical on Dewey Avenue last night around midnight. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect in this case, a 54-year-old woman,...
13 WHAM
Missing 14-year-old boy found safe
Penfield, N.Y. — UPDATE: Deputies confirm Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health. Original story: The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing teen. Deputies say Shawn Hill, 14, was last seen leaving a group home on Penfield Road around...
Comments / 0