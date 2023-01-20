ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Luann de Lesseps Confirms Return To 'RHONY' & Says Filming Begins This Spring: 'The OG's Are Coming Back!'

By Molly Claire Goddard
 3 days ago
Mega

Luann de Lesseps seemingly confirmed she will be holding an apple for the first season of The Real Housewives of New York: Legacy .

While chatting with Derek Zagami during an Instagram Live ahead of the cabaret star's shows at the Wilbur in Boston, de Lesseps gave an update on when Bravo fans can expect the highly anticipated spin-off of the beloved franchise .

Mega

"We're in talks about the Legacy show and that is supposed to be happening in the spring," the Bravo star spilled during the Wednesday, January 18, interview. "The OGs are coming back, people! Don't worry!"

COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS 'DID NOT SEE' THE DOUBLE 'RHONY' SHOW NEWS COMING, REVEALS SHE WANTS TO SEE JILL ZARIN, KELLY BENSIMON & DORINDA MEDLY RETURN

de Lesseps also gave insight into her upcoming series with bestie Sonja Morgan, entitled Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake , which the duo filmed last summer. "It's almost like another version of The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie ," she revealed. "That's coming out this summer."

Although it's unclear who will be joining the "Money Can't Buy You Class" vocalist for the new RHONY series, she knows who she wants starring alongside her.

@countessluann/instagram

"I am personally excited about bringing OGs back to the show ," de Lesseps exclusively told OK! last year, noting she would specifically like to see Jill Zarin , Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley back on screen. "I get to be around all my old friends. That feels very comfortable to me, as opposed to like, 'Who are you? We have nothing in common,' you know what I mean?"

LIFE OF THE PARTY! GARCELLE BEAUVAIS DISHES 'RHOBH' LIFE LESSONS, SUPPORTING SUTTON STRACKE & BECOMING A REALITY STAR

@countessluann/instagram

After starring in the show's ill-fated season 13, the "Feelin' Jovani" artist said she was "surprised" by the shake-up. "After thinking about it and talking to Andy [Cohen] , I just think it's not a bad idea because there are two groups that are moving around New York, if not 50 groups moving around New York," she said.

"I think from the Ultimate Girls Trip , people really loved that show. It was a big signal to Bravo to say, 'People really want to see the OGs together,'" de Lesseps noted. "When you start to try to put, a square peg and a round hole, it just doesn't fit."

