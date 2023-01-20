ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Photos! See All 10 Acts Performing on Night 4 of ‘America's Got Talent: All-Stars’

To date, Light Balance Kids, Bello Sisters, Detroit Youth Choir, Aidan Bryant, Mike E. Winfield, and Avery Dixon have cemented their places in the America’s Got Talent: All-Stars finale, and tonight, 10 more acts will perform for judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel and the Superfans in hopes of landing one of the remaining spots in the finale.
Exclusive First Look at Cristina Rae’s Over-the-Top Performance of a Lady Gaga Song on ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’

Night four of America’s Got Talent: All Stars will include the next group of 10 artists from around the world competing for the two spots that will take them to the finale: Either the Golden Buzzer, which will be decided upon by Heidi Klum, or being voted through by the AGT Superfans, who select one act to go through each week.
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel on How Feel-Good Comedy Subverts Expectations

Anyone who wished their psychiatrist would stop asking, “How does that make you feel?” and just tell them what to do would be wise to book an hour with Shrinking‘s Jimmy Laird (a sensitive Jason Segel). Newly widowed, he treats his grief with alcohol until he snaps...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ To End With Season 14 On CBS

CBS announced today that it’s long-running series, NCIS: Los Angeles will come to a close at the end of its current 14th season. The series finale will air on Sunday, May 14, which will also be its 322nd episode. The NCIS spinoff, which was created by Shane Brennan, has...
What to Know About Zoe Saldaña's Husband Marco Perego and Their Sweet Love Story

Zoe Saldaña's husband Marco Perego is more than just the beautiful arm candy next to the charismatic and stunning actress. The relationship between the two shows a level of equality not seen in many marriages, Hollywood or not. Perego demonstrates a security in himself that allows him to appreciate being married to a woman as strong as Saldana.
Tim McGraw Surprises Unsuspecting Bride on Her Wedding Day in Resurfaced Video

Tim McGraw delivered one of the best wedding gifts any bride could ask for. In a resurfaced clip from 2016 shared by Cinema Cake, a bride can be seen having a father-daughter dance at her wedding reception as the country singer, 55, made an appearance on stage. Then McGraw began...
Jennifer Garner Transforms Into Uncanny Strega Nona in Throwback Instagram Video

The COVID-19 lockdowns were a strange time for all of us—including Jennifer Garner, who was willing to do just about anything to keep her kids entertained. In the latest installment of Garner's perfectly chaotic Instagram posts, the 50-year-old actress gave her followers an inside look at her quarantine life, which involved her dressing up as classic children's literature character Strega Nona for the amusement of her kiddos.
Travis Barker Debuts New Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are still newlyweds, happy in love. As it gets closer to their first wedding anniversary, Barker just made another huge commitment to his wife–getting a tattoo inspired by her. In a new post on Instagram, Barker shared a picture of himself and Kardashian in...

