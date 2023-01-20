SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How do you feel about the reports WBD didn't allow AEW to have a larger segment honoring Jay Briscoe?. Even before the show aired, there was a vibe from backstage at the AEW taping that there wasn't going to be much allowed regarding Briscoe's passing on the show. Dave Scherer and I noted that afternoon on The We Don't Need No Stinkin' Name Show that AEW would do everything they could to honor and assist the Briscoe family and on screen, whatever they did would likely be in direct correlation with what WBD allowed them to do.

2 DAYS AGO