Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW 30th ANNIVERSARY PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary in Philadelphia, PA at the Wells Fargo Center:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a steel cage match. *Sami Zayn enters the Bloodline's Tribal Court. *WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. The Judgement Day. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT HONORS JAY BRISCOE AT TONIGHT'S TAPING, WHAT IS SCHEDULED FOR TOMORROW AND MORE
Impact Wrestling opened up tonight's TV taping in Florida with a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe. We are told the taping was sold out to the point they had standing room only spots. Tomorrow, Impact will be taping the following:. *X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES HUGE INTERPROMOTIONAL JUNIOR HEAVYWEIGHT EVENT
Produced by Hiromu Takahashi, March 1 will see an incredible event on NJPW World pay per view, powered by LEC!. It’s the first ever All Star Junior Festival in Korakuen Hall! Junior heavyweights from across the world, independent to major leagues will all be in action on a once in a lifetime card!
Pro Wrestling Insider
GREAT MUTA'S FINAL MATCH NOTES & NEWS
Keiji Mutoh wrestled as the Great Muta for the final time earlier today at the Pro Wrestling NOAH event in Yokohama, Japan. Muta teamed with Sting and Darby Allin defeated AKIRA & Hakushi & Naomichi Marufuji. The Great Kabuki, who was Muta's storyline father in WCW, appeared before the match.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT SPOILERS FROM KISSIMMEE, FL FOR 2/16 AND 2/23
Tom Hannifan and Gia Miller came out for commentary. Match 1) Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander via submission. Giselle Shaw and Jai Vidal came out after. They had dog food and Giselle accidentally hit Jai with it when going to throw it in Deonna’s face. Match 2) Kevin...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Pro Wrestling Insider
LATEST LEGEND HEADING TO RAW 30
PWInsider.com has confirmed you can add WWE Hall of Famer Booker T to the list of legends set for WWE's Raw 30 this Monday in Philadelphia. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MIZ PRAISES STEPHANIE AND MORE WWE NOTES
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon's Time At WWE | TMZ Sports. You can now get an autographed photo of Ronda Rousey on WWE Shop for $79.99. Each autographed photo is hand numbered with a tamper evident hologram for authenticity. The site also has a Golden Moments of 2022 Liv Signature Series Morgan Money in the Bank collage plaque with ring used canvas for $199.99. They also have a New York Yankees Lucha mask available for $79.99.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE LEGENDS ANNOUNCED FOR RAW 30
WWE announced appearances by Triple H, Jimmy Hart, Madusa, Ted DiBiase, Irwin R. Shyster, The Godfather and Diamond Dallas Page for this Monday's Raw 30 in Philadelphia, PA. Previously announced are Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Sean Waltman, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, Kurt Angle and Road Dogg.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS: FORMER NXT STAR AND MORE AT IMPACT TAPING
Steph De Lander (the former Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) debuted at tonight's Impact Wrestling taping in Florida as a heel. There was also an angle where former NWA Women's Tag Team Champions The Hex, Marti Belle & Allysin Kay returned at the behest of Jim Mitchell. If you enjoy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE CONFIRMS CHANGE TO RAW
WWE announced the following on their website, confirming our report from this afternoon about a creative change for Monday's Raw 30:. Weeks of tumultuousness and questionable decision making has caused dissension in The Bloodline. A wild Royal Rumble contract signing between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, left The Bloodline wiped out in the ring and Sami Zayn holding the contract.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO TONIGHT'S SMACKDOWN LINEUP
The updated lineup for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown from Detroit, Michigan:. *Contract Signing: Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Round One: Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. The Viking Raiders. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Top Contender's Tournament Round One:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
HOUSTON ROCKETS HOSTING WWE NIGHT NEXT WEEK, INCLUDING UNDERTAKER BOBBLEHEAD
The Houston Rockets will be hosting a WWE Night next Thursday 1/26 when they play Cleveland Cavaliers at the Houston Toyota Center. The first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Undertaker Bobblehead and there will also be special Undertaker/Rockets crossover merchandise available. Former Houston Rocket Dwight Howard took...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE 2K 23 UPDATE
With WWE 2K media events scheduled for this weekend in San Antonio and Raw is XXX tomorrow it would make sense that the cover will be revealed tomorrow. A data miner reportedly found the cover art for the videogame featuring John Cena through the Xbox online store. But that was never officially substantiated.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, BRISCOE TRIBUTES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S EPISODE AND MORE
Former WWE star Zach Gowen and his family were visiting at tonight's Smackdown taping. Gowen last wrestled for WWE back in 2004. He still competes independently and works as a motivational speaker. Liv Morgan defeated Xia Li in a dark match prior to the live Smackdown broadcast. Kevin Owens and...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WBD BLOCKING AEW FROM DOING A LARGER TRIBUTE FOR JAY BRISCOE?, FTR-WWE?, YOUNG ROCK AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How do you feel about the reports WBD didn't allow AEW to have a larger segment honoring Jay Briscoe?. Even before the show aired, there was a vibe from backstage at the AEW taping that there wasn't going to be much allowed regarding Briscoe's passing on the show. Dave Scherer and I noted that afternoon on The We Don't Need No Stinkin' Name Show that AEW would do everything they could to honor and assist the Briscoe family and on screen, whatever they did would likely be in direct correlation with what WBD allowed them to do.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OWENS VS. SOLO SET FOR NIGHT BEFORE RUMBLE, GOWEN ON WWE VISIT AND MORE
Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa has been announced for next Friday's Smackdown. We reported last night former WWE star Zach Gowen was backstage at Smackdown. Gowen tweeted:. Will Cody Rhodes win the Royal Rumble Match?: WWE After the Bell, Jan. 20, 2023. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Adam Rank of NFL Total Access made AEW references while talking about Jacksonville Jaguars versus Kansas City Chiefs playoff game. Shop AEW has limited edition Kenny Omega T-shirts for this past week's Top Rope Tuesday, The House of Black membership illustration sticker and Hangman Page and Kenny Omega Versus Young Bucks Revolution 2020 posters for Matchup Monday.
Pro Wrestling Insider
1/21 WWE NXT IN MELBOURNE, FLORIDA RESULTS
WWE NXT returned to Melbourne, Florida last night. Here are the results:. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo pinned Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Indi Hartwell pinned Tiffany Stratton. Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler Bate defeated Charlie Dempsey. *Apollo Crews &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Exclusive: Ethan Page & Stokely Hathaway Make Their Entrance | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Can Jungle Boy Jack Perry Out Power All Ego Ethan Page? | AEW Rampage. 1/20/23. Does Jade Cargill Make It 49 Wins in a Row? | AEW Rampage, 1/20/23. Does Daniel Garcia End Action Andretti Winning Ways?...
