Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls and Nicholls Colonels faced off against one another on Thursday, January 19th at Stopher Gymnasium. The Cowgirls won 77-68, as they got their first road win of the 2022-23 season, but then just two days later, the two squared off for the second time in three days, but this time at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO