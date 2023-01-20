Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU Travels To Alabama With Reese Looking To Set A LSU Record
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as Angel Reese looks to set the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles, having one in every game this season.
LSUSports.net
Women’s Tennis Grabs Two Sweeps to Open Dual Season
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team (2-0) opened the 2023 dual season with two 4-0 wins over the ULM Warhawks (0-2) on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex. “You go through all the hard work with the team throughout the year, so getting two strong wins today was awesome for them,” head coach Taylor Fogleman said. “The team did great, especially with three players playing in their first dual matches of their career (Noor Carrington, Anastasiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase). It doesn’t matter whether you were the top junior tennis player in the world, dual matches are different beasts than individual tournaments. I thought our whole team, from our freshmen to our experienced graduate student Mia (Rabinowitz), played well today.”
Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee
Tigers look to shock the Volunteers, face defensive minded squad in the PMAC.
LSUSports.net
LSU's KJ Williams Reaches 2,000 Career Points As Tigers Fall to No. 9 Tennessee
BATON ROUGE – Fifth-year senior KJ Williams of LSU recorded his 2,000th career point Saturday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, but the Tigers were unable to keep pace with the ninth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, falling 77-56. Williams who recorded his 1,000th rebound of his career on Jan. 7 against Texas A&M, hit a three-pointer with 17:40 to play in the game, giving him his 11th point and an even 2,000 for his career. He finished with 16 points and now is at 2,005 career points. He is unofficially, the 123rd player in college basketball history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds in a career.
LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee
Tigers continue dominating the recruiting trail, set for a busy weekend in Baton Rouge.
Tigers talk: The greatest LSU football uniforms
The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team took the court in throwback uniforms on Saturday. The occasion has us thinking about our favorite LSU football uniforms of all time. So we begin by discussing the most incredible uniform in all of college football. Favorite: Gold helmet, white jersey, gold pants.
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
UL cheer team makes history
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When you think of under dogs overcoming the odds you might think of Rudy or maybe Rocky, but now you can think of Ragin Cajuns. The Ragin Cajun cheerleaders compete every year in national competition in Orlando, FL against schools from across the country including Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, and LSU. […]
LSUSports.net
LSU Earns Second Relay NCAA Qualifying Time in Regular Season Finale
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Tx. – The LSU swimming and diving team concluded the final regular season meet Saturday after competing against Texas A&M inside the Rec Center Natatorium, finishing strong with an NCAA qualifying time in the women’s 400-yard freestyle relay. The Tiger men fell by a score of...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The search committee for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport has announced five finalists. The candidates include Peggy Bradford, previously president of Shawnee […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: Southern-Shreveport picks chancellor finalists, LSU doctor creates sepsis test appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
Southern University marching band members hit, killed while changing flat tire
State Police said a 1997 Freightliner hit all three after drifting onto the shoulder.
houmatimes.com
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
theadvocate.com
At the table: Yao Richard makes Louisiana-grown green papaya salad
“Try a piece of jackfruit,” offered Yao Richard with a smile the first time we met at Live Oak Gardens wholesale nursery in New Iberia. She handed me a slice, and we struck up a conversation about the improbable foods we can grow in semitropical South Louisiana. She has been introducing me to new locally grown flavors ever since — the corn-like taste of bamboo shoots, the salty bite of homegrown olives, and recently, the fresh crunch of a green papaya salad.
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
brproud.com
EBR district attorney pushes for 10-year sentencing for modifying weapon
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Homemade devices are turning semi-automatic weapons into machine guns and police across Louisiana said those modifications are becoming more popular. A Glock switch or auto sear are small homemade devices that can turn a semi-automatic gun into a serious killing machine. “They can expel...
Comments / 0