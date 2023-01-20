3 Topeka police officers sue city and chief, saying they weren't promoted because of gender

Read full article on original website
Fatal Topeka fire ruled as arson, victims identified
Authorities in Topeka have released the names of the victims of a fatal house fire on Friday, as well as arrested one on suspicion of murder and arson.
WIBW
Lawrence man arrested after leading officials on wrong-way chase down K-10
EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man is behind bars after he allegedly led officials on a chase down the wrong way of K-10 into Johnson County. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, officials found a vehicle that had been reported stolen through the Lawrence Police Department on eastbound Kansas Highway 10.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
Friday fatal fire ruled as homicide
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has ruled Friday’s fire that killed three people a homicide. According to TFD, Fridays fire was intentionally set by 32-year-old Kyle J. Tyler of Holton. The individuals who passed away in the fire have also been identified as 30-year-old Genny L. Fitzpatrick, nine-year-old Peyton L. Tyler and one-year-old […]
WIBW
Crews respond to house fire Monday morning in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Monday morning in Topeka’s College Hill neighborhood. The blaze was reported around 8:45 a.m. at a two-story residence at 1422 S.W. Jewell Ave. Light smoke could be seen coming from the chimney area on the south side of the...
Kansas burglary suspect threw knives, rocks at police
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a home. Just after 1:30pm Jan. 18, police responded to 705 NE Kellam Avenue in Topeka after report of someone possibly trying to break into a garage, according to Lt. Michael Hren. Officers made...
1350kman.com
RCPD investigating robbery of Manhattan Dairy Queen
Riley County Police are investigating a reported robbery that occurred Friday night at Dairy Queen, at 1015 North 3rd Street. According to RCPD Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote, an armed individual robbed the restaurant around 10:15 p.m. Friday taking all the money from the registers, which totaled just under $600. That individual then fled the area. Police have yet to arrest a suspect in that case.
W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
KCTV 5
Paola woman ordered to pay nearly restitution for mistreatment of elder person, insurance fraud
PAOLA, Kan. (KCTV) - A Paola woman has been ordered to pay nearly $18,000 in restitution after being convicted on charges of mistreatment of an elder person and insurance fraud. The order was announced Friday by Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach. Nanci M. Rowlett, 47, was sentenced Thursday in Miami...
WIBW
One injured after striking barrier wall on I-70 near Lawrence
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Oklahoma woman was injured Friday afternoon after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a barrier wall on I-70 near exit 197. According to the KHP crash log, on Friday, January 20 at just after 4:00 p.m., Cassidy Rogers, 21, of Tulsa, Oklahoma was driving eastbound in a 2012 Acura when she became distracted, lost control of the car, and struck the barrier wall.
WIBW
TPD identifies woman killed in crash after two police pursuits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fatal crash that happened Thursday night is now being investigated by the Topeka Police Department after officers allegedly pursued the car twice. The Department says that reports first came around 11:30 p.m. on January 19 of an erratic driver in a silver vehicle. TPD did not provide further details about the vehicle.
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
Man arrested in standoff fails to appear in court
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A man arrested during a standoff with the Topeka Police Department Wednesday night failed to appear in court this morning. Timothy Evertson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday night in the 700 block of northeast Kellam Ave. on multiple charges after allegedly attempting to break into a garage. He is charged with aggravated burglary, […]
WIBW
Injury accident sends one to the hospital
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers responded to an injury crash near Topeka Blvd. and Highway 24 around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. One person was taken to the hospital and their are no updates on their condition. Investigators were still on scene almost 5 hours later. We will provide any...
WIBW
First Hispanic Kansan from Topeka confirmed to the state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Hispanic Kansan has been confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering, of Topeka, to join the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Senate has unanimously confirmed her appointment on Thursday, January 19. According to Kelly, Pickering is the first Hispanic Kansan appointed to the court.
Suspect in hit-and-run in West Topeka arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has made an arrest following a hit-and-run incident on Gage Blvd. earlier this week. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that Kathryn A. Kimbrough, 69, of Topeka, has been arrested on the following charges: At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1200 block […]
Police ID suspect in burglary at Kansas high school
OSAGE COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12 have identified a person of interest, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. The sheriff asked for the public’s assistance...
WIBW
New St. Francis CEO talks health care in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six months into the job, Scott Campbell is settling into his role as CEO of University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus in Topeka. Campbell visited Eye on NE Kansas to share his thoughts on the direction for our local health care. He said he is pleased with the partnerships that help St. Francis provide great care for the community.
KVOE
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
Emporia gazette.com
State orders issued against two local shippers
A Neosho Rapids company is under a state order to shut down for not paying fines, while an Emporia trucking company faces a fine for not conducting annual inspections of its vehicles. The Kansas Corporation Commission ordered Mark Dill Harvesting, 1488 Road X, to suspend commercial operations Tuesday.
