Carter County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Students from David Crockett High School participate in welding events

Five students from David Crockett High School recently traveled to Northeast State Community College to test for their welding dual credit articulations. Maddi Burgess, Jeremiah Julian, Zayden McCurry, Lee McKinney and Ethan Shell traveled to Northeast State with their welding instructor, Andrew Silvers. Of the group, McCurry was the only one to pass the welding test and receive his dual credit articulation. However, Silvers recognized the hard work of each of the students and said that they will continue to build on their skills so that they can retake the test and earn their credits.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan honors 2022-23 three teachers, one principal of the year

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Education has announced the district’s three 2023 teachers of the year and one principal of the year. “We applaud each of our honorees and wish to celebrate their educational contributions in our school district,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Indian Springs Optimist volleyball signups set for Tuesday

Indian Springs Optimist is conducting volleyball signups on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sullivan Central Middle School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville. Girls in first through eighth grades are eligible. Most practices are held on Mondays or Thursdays, and most games are held on Fridays. The season is scheduled to start at the end of February.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Soul of a city found in its people

Recently, a newcomer contacted the Chamber of Commerce asking about the original owner of their recently purchased historic home in Park Hill (The Fifties). They’re the Tudor homes on the hill opposite Town Park Lofts on West Sullivan Street. Wanting to help, but not really knowing how, I started with a street address. I used Google to no avail, then decided to research the newspaper archives. What unfolded was the story of a newcomer (from 100 years ago) that made a life in this model city.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services

Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history

The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

BMA remembers late Vice Mayor Mike McIntire

KINGSPORT — You might have disagreed with or even run for the same public office as former Kingsport Vice Mayor and avid volunteer Mike McIntire. But at the end of the day, according to the city’s current mayor and vice mayor, you were still friends and saw a positive impact in your life from knowing and working with him.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

JOHNSON CITY, TN

