Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces the Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Silvergate Capital Corporation

OFS Credit Company Announces Results of Stockholder Elections for the Distribution for the Fiscal Quarter Ending January 31, 2023
OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) (“OFS Credit,” the “Company,” “we,” “us” or “our”), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and debt securities, today announced the results of stockholder elections for the $0.55 per common share distribution declared by the Company’s Board of Directors on December 1, 2022. Stockholders had until January 18, 2023, to elect whether to receive the distribution in cash (up to an aggregate maximum cash amount of 20% of the total distribution), excluding any cash paid for fractional shares, or in shares of the Company’s common stock. The distribution is payable on January 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record as of December 13, 2022.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Investigation
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT). Investors who purchased Planet Fitness securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/plnt.
ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Veru, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - VERU
If you purchased Veru securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Veru class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9728 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Enovix Corporation
The Class: Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) common stock between February 22, 2021 and January 3, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Enovix purports to design, develop, and manufacture silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries using proprietary 3D cell architecture, which the Company claims allows its batteries to achieve higher energy density.
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GS) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company...
David Abreu, CEO Of Pacific United Financial Group Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council For 5th Year
Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms. David Abreu of Pacific United Financial Group, a premier financial and insurance services firm, HQ in San Diego, CA, has been accepted for the 5th year in a row, into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Azarga Metals Shares For Debt
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / AZARGA METALS CORP. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) reports that it has executed an agreement with a creditor to settle C$100,686.39 in outstanding debt by the issuance of 4,000,000 common shares valued at C$0.025 per share. The shares for debt settlement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Nulo Announces the Appointment of Greg Aldrich as Chief Operating Officer
Nulo, a leading growth brand in the premium pet food category, announced that industry veteran and pet nutrition expert Dr. Greg Aldrich has joined the company as its Chief Operating Officer where he will provide daily leadership to business operations, supply chain management, R&D, product development, food safety and quality control.
Sensient Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 7, 2023. About Sensient Technologies. Sensient Technologies Corporation is...
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Tools for Schools Appoints Lainey Franks as New Chief Executive Officer
Founder Dan Amos appoints Lainey Franks as CEO and moves into Chief Product Officer role. BRISTOL, England, January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Tools for Schools, the company behind the multi-award winning EdTech tool 'Book Creator', announced today that Lainey Franks has been appointed as their new Chief Executive Officer. Franks, who has served as VP of Partnerships at Tools for Schools since 2020, brings a wealth of education and management experience to her role, alongside a passion for positively impacting the lives of students, teachers and administrators.
Zift Solutions Receives $70 Million in Funding to Expand Market Leadership
Investcorp Technology Partners has led an investment round for Zift Solutions, resulting in a total deal value of over $70 million. CARY, N.C., January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners ("ITP"), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million. Existing institutional investors Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital participated in this transaction; Investcorp has become the majority shareholder in Zift Solutions. This investment will catapult the company into its next phase of growth.
PCI Successfully Completes SOC/FISMA Examinations for 2022
PCI Energy Solutions is pleased to announce its successful completion of the Service Organization Controls 1 Type II (SOC 1 Type II) and Service Organization Controls 2 Type II (SOC 2 Type II) attestation issued under the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) and Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements No. 18 (SSAE 18) for 2022.
Tandem Diabetes Care Completes Acquisition of Insulin Patch Pump Developer, AMF Medical
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM), a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of AMF Medical SA, the privately held Swiss developer of the Sigi™ Patch Pump. The Sigi Patch Pump, designed to be an ergonomic, rechargeable patch pump that reduces the burden of managing diabetes through its use of pre-filled insulin cartridges, is under development and not commercially available.
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
WISeKey Presented at the Davos Blockchain Hub Progress Made on the Deployment of its WISeID Metaverse
WISeKey Presented at the Davos Blockchain Hub Progress Made on the Deployment of its WISeID Metaverse. Geneva – Davos - January 23, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey “) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, Blockchain and IoT platform company, discussed progress made on the development of the WISeID Metaverse during its Davos 2023 Event, held on January 18, 2023.
The Rainmaker Forum Announces the Launch of Rainmakers’ Knowledge Center
The Rainmakers Forum offers new programs for entrepreneurs and businessmen created to help them grow, promote, and ultimately exit their businesses. United States - January 21, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Bruce Stout, author, and Director of The Rainmakers' Forum, has announced the launch of a series of new business education programs....
