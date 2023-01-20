EA SPORTS™ ANNOUNCES FIFA 23 TEAM OF THE YEAR, IN THE FRANCHISE’S LARGEST FOOTBALL COMMUNITY VOTE TO DATE

Read full article on original website
Related
Fulham v Tottenham: Premier League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Spurs are looking to boost their fading top-four challenge but Fulham can overtake them with a win. Join Niall McVeigh
Chelsea ‘plan to raid crisis-hit Everton for Anthony Gordon and Amadou Onana in double transfer swoop’
CHELSEA are reportedly ready to take advantage of the turmoil at Everton. That’s by raiding the relegation battlers for Anthony Gordon AND Amadou Onana. Everton are approaching crisis mode as they sit joint-bottom of the Premier League table with Southampton. Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was sacked by the Toffees...
Comments / 0