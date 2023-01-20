ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

vermontbiz.com

VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture

Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.

Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
VERMONT STATE
AOL Corp

More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage

Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Give us back our tax money

I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services

Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
MONTPELIER, VT
wamc.org

As she prepares to run for a second term, Macksey reflects on Healey’s visit to North Adams

Last week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made her first visit to Berkshire County since taking office with a stop in North Adams. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao – who owns a home in Williamstown – Healey announced a major new bond authorization and new Chapter 90 borrowing that will keep money flowing to municipalities. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey was front and center at the event. Macksey is halfway through her first two-year term after becoming the first woman to win the office in 2021. She intends to seek a second term this year. She sat down with WAMC after Healey’s visit to talk about how the Democrat’s policy announcements will impact the city.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theharlemvalleynews.net

Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
vermontbiz.com

State tax revenues exceed expectations again

By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released Vermont’s revenue results for December 2022, which again showed strength in the vital personal income tax. For the third month in a row, all three major funds - the General Fund, the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund - ended with revenue above target. Year to date, the General Fund and the Education Fund remain ahead of target while the Transportation Fund is slightly behind.
VERMONT STATE
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-23-23

WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the latest mass shooting in California that has claimed 10 lives and injured 10 people. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

Ethics Commission report suggests lack of municipal oversight

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent Vermont State Ethics Commission report reveals municipal oversight isn’t up to par. The commission’s executive director, Christina Sivret, says roughly half the calls her office fields are about municipal concerns. Most calls are in regard to conflicts of interest and misuse of position, but there’s very little they can do to help other than provide guidance. Municipalities are not overseen by the Ethics Commission.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
VERMONT STATE

