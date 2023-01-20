Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
VAAFM: Governor Scott proposes major investments in agriculture
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets Governor Phil Scott proposed ground-breaking investments in food and farming in his budget address on Friday, January 20th. The Governor’s budget leverages innovative investments and programs to grow Vermont’s food, farm, and forest economy. “This budget is thoughtful, deliberate, disciplined, and...
Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place.
Scott said he has carved out $900,000 for the Climate Office in the Agency of Natural Resources “to do the real planning and analysis we need to reach emissions targets accurately and realistically." Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Scott announced funding to create an emissions plan. But legislators say there’s already a plan in place..
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
AOL Corp
More Employers Consider Criminal Records Amid Labor Shortage
Mike Jenne takes his job as a van driver seriously; so seriously that he even lets his riders pick the music. "I'm getting used to country music. That's not really my favorite, but I'm getting used to it," he laughed. Every day, he drives his van more than 100 miles,...
VTDigger
Give us back our tax money
I read our new crop of legislators is getting busy figuring out how to spend $8 billion. Wow, that's a pile of cash! Predictably our state government will waste at least half of it. They will create programs, hire employees, and make grand plans on what they might be able to accomplish with all this money.
Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services
Backus, the state’s director of health care reform, is moving to Sen. Peter Welch’s office. Chen, the interim commissioner of the Department for Children and Families, plans to leave the role next month. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ena Backus and Harry Chen departing Agency of Human Services.
WCAX
Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks gets new owner
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A family business is passed down to the next generation, as owner Harry “Burr” Morse Jr. retires. Morse’s nephew and General Manager, Jake Shattuck will take over the family business carrying on the maple sugar making legacy in central Vermont. The farm was...
wamc.org
As she prepares to run for a second term, Macksey reflects on Healey’s visit to North Adams
Last week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey made her first visit to Berkshire County since taking office with a stop in North Adams. Flanked by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao – who owns a home in Williamstown – Healey announced a major new bond authorization and new Chapter 90 borrowing that will keep money flowing to municipalities. North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey was front and center at the event. Macksey is halfway through her first two-year term after becoming the first woman to win the office in 2021. She intends to seek a second term this year. She sat down with WAMC after Healey’s visit to talk about how the Democrat’s policy announcements will impact the city.
wamc.org
#1687: Political Education and a Historic Inauguration| The Best of Our Knowledge
As Democrat Kathy Hochul begins her term as New York’s first elected female governor, local students share some of the inaugural spotlight. Our Jody Cowan will have more. Bob Schneider of the New York State School Boards Association will provide analysis of Hochul’s education goals for 2023. The...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2022, Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to more than 25,600 calls and worked on cases that resulted in nearly 13,800 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead
Scott and his administration acknowledged that Vermont has seen record revenues, “supercharged” in large part by an influx of federal cash to the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Gov. Phil Scott keeps new budget ‘lean’ despite historic revenues, bracing for tough times ahead.
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’
Two health provider groups brought disturbing anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care this week, causing one new lawmaker to compare the state’s health care system to a village on fire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont’s health care system is a ‘village on fire’.
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
vermontbiz.com
State tax revenues exceed expectations again
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser released Vermont’s revenue results for December 2022, which again showed strength in the vital personal income tax. For the third month in a row, all three major funds - the General Fund, the Transportation Fund and the Education Fund - ended with revenue above target. Year to date, the General Fund and the Education Fund remain ahead of target while the Transportation Fund is slightly behind.
wamc.org
NewsChannel 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Caiano’s WAMC Regional Forecast
Cloudy and breezy with snow, tapering off this afternoon. Rain and snow in the mid-Hudson Valley and Connecticut Valley. Highs in the lower to mid-30s. Most places will see another 1-3 inches of snow by the end of the day with as much as 4 inches in localized areas, especially in Southern Vermont.
wamc.org
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary 1-23-23
WAMC's Alan Chartock shares his thoughts on the latest mass shooting in California that has claimed 10 lives and injured 10 people. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m.
WCAX
Ethics Commission report suggests lack of municipal oversight
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A recent Vermont State Ethics Commission report reveals municipal oversight isn’t up to par. The commission’s executive director, Christina Sivret, says roughly half the calls her office fields are about municipal concerns. Most calls are in regard to conflicts of interest and misuse of position, but there’s very little they can do to help other than provide guidance. Municipalities are not overseen by the Ethics Commission.
WCAX
Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
