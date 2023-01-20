Read full article on original website
Zift Solutions Receives $70 Million in Funding to Expand Market Leadership
Investcorp Technology Partners has led an investment round for Zift Solutions, resulting in a total deal value of over $70 million. CARY, N.C., January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners ("ITP"), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million. Existing institutional investors Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital participated in this transaction; Investcorp has become the majority shareholder in Zift Solutions. This investment will catapult the company into its next phase of growth.
Sleeve Cartoner by ÉLITER Packaging Machinery Goes to ENSURE in the United States
ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, manufacturer of packaging equipment, has completed a project with the nutrition drinks brand ENSURE in the United States to install a cartoner machine to wrap nutritional shakes bottles with cardboard sleeve in 6 packs. WHENZHOU, CHINA, January 22, 2023 /24-7PressRelease/ -- ÉLITER Packaging Machinery, manufacturer of...
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
RingCentral Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. The company also announced that it will hold a conference call on the same day at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) to discuss its quarterly financial results.
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
ICCPP, Parent Company of VOOPOO, Achieves Milestone with Its EVEREST LAB Accredited by China National Accreditation Service
Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - Recently, the "EVEREST Lab" of ICCPP Group was accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (hereinafter referred to as CNAS), becoming one of the few laboratories recognized by national authority in the electronic atomization industry. Figure 1. CNAS is...
We Buy Houses 7 Expands Into All United States Markets Enabling Homeowners To Sell Their Homes Fast and Efficiently
We Buy Houses 7 announces an expansion into all United States markets. We Buy Houses 7 has provided access to quick and easy home sales throughout neighboring markets and due to customer demand expanded quickly into all major markets in the region. Furthermore, We Buy Houses 7 has introduced a helpful service that allows homeowners to sell their properties for cash before relocating. Homeowners in the area who want cash for their home can receive a free offer.
TechMagic Launches 5 New FinTech Services To Scale Financial Organizations
TechMagic is a FinTech software development company that imposes clients’ success in the digital world. They specialize in web and mobile app development, cyber security, Salesforce, AWS and test automation services. At the beginning of a new year, TechMagic announces new additional FinTech services. Blockchain apps. TechMagic can create...
Engine Prelubrication Systems Saves Money on both large and small engines
HOOFDDORP, Netherlands - Jan. 22, 2023 - PRLog -- Engine prelubrication systems on larger engines protect bearings before each engine start. Some engine suppliers list prelube systems as required equipment for certain engines as any large engine will benefit from the protection that can only be achieved by ensuring oil is protecting bearing surfaces before the engine begins to move. A single dry bearing start will lead to progressive bearing failure. Prelube systems offer a low cost insurance policy for critical engines. Varna offers a full range of both pumps and systems for prelubrication.
