Investcorp Technology Partners has led an investment round for Zift Solutions, resulting in a total deal value of over $70 million. CARY, N.C., January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners ("ITP"), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million. Existing institutional investors Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital participated in this transaction; Investcorp has become the majority shareholder in Zift Solutions. This investment will catapult the company into its next phase of growth.

11 HOURS AGO