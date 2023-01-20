Read full article on original website
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Investigation
Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT). Investors who purchased Planet Fitness securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/plnt.
Sensient Declares Dividend
The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 1, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 7, 2023. About Sensient Technologies. Sensient Technologies Corporation is...
Zift Solutions Receives $70 Million in Funding to Expand Market Leadership
Investcorp Technology Partners has led an investment round for Zift Solutions, resulting in a total deal value of over $70 million. CARY, N.C., January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners ("ITP"), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million. Existing institutional investors Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital participated in this transaction; Investcorp has become the majority shareholder in Zift Solutions. This investment will catapult the company into its next phase of growth.
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SGLY
If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
ICCPP, Parent Company of VOOPOO, Achieves Milestone with Its EVEREST LAB Accredited by China National Accreditation Service
Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - Recently, the "EVEREST Lab" of ICCPP Group was accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (hereinafter referred to as CNAS), becoming one of the few laboratories recognized by national authority in the electronic atomization industry. Figure 1. CNAS is...
Cullinan Metals Enters an Option Agreement With Geomap Exploration Inc.
The option agreement will grant Cullinan Metals exclusive rights to purchase 100% of the Lac de Iles west graphite property. Cullinan Metals has announced that it has signed an option agreement with Geomap Exploration Inc., to which it has been granted the exclusive rights to acquire 100% of the Lac des Iles west graphite property. The agreement covers 43 mineral claims totaling 2,276 hectares.
