Nano has advanced projects through work sessions and strategic alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation team (including the Vision 2030 Healthcare Sector Transformation Program and its stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and its representatives, the Public Investment Fund and affiliates the Ministry of Finance, the Ha’il Health Cluster, the National Health Holding Company, the National Guard, the Army of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Investment, Government Procurement Authority, the Saudi Food, and Drug Authority, Ministry of Industry, and the other members of the Kingdom’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs).

2 DAYS AGO