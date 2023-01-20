Read full article on original website
Zift Solutions Receives $70 Million in Funding to Expand Market Leadership
Investcorp Technology Partners has led an investment round for Zift Solutions, resulting in a total deal value of over $70 million. CARY, N.C., January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Zift Solutions, a leading provider of Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through-Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) software, announced Investcorp Technology Partners ("ITP"), a leading global technology investor, has led an investment round for the company, which, including additional growth funding ITP is injecting into the business, results in a total deal value over $70 million. Existing institutional investors Arrowroot, Oxx, SSM, and AshGrove Capital participated in this transaction; Investcorp has become the majority shareholder in Zift Solutions. This investment will catapult the company into its next phase of growth.
Arm Holdings Technology To Power Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Transformation
Nano has advanced projects through work sessions and strategic alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation team (including the Vision 2030 Healthcare Sector Transformation Program and its stakeholders, the Ministry of Health and its representatives, the Public Investment Fund and affiliates the Ministry of Finance, the Ha’il Health Cluster, the National Health Holding Company, the National Guard, the Army of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, Ministry of Human Resources, Ministry of Investment, Government Procurement Authority, the Saudi Food, and Drug Authority, Ministry of Industry, and the other members of the Kingdom’s Council of Economic and Development Affairs).
ICCPP, Parent Company of VOOPOO, Achieves Milestone with Its EVEREST LAB Accredited by China National Accreditation Service
Shenzhen, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2023) - Recently, the "EVEREST Lab" of ICCPP Group was accredited by the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (hereinafter referred to as CNAS), becoming one of the few laboratories recognized by national authority in the electronic atomization industry. Figure 1. CNAS is...
Evolus Receives Regulatory Approval for Nuceiva® in Australia
Australia among the largest countries in the world for aesthetic neurotoxins1. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has provided regulatory approval for Nuceiva® (prabotulinumtoxinA)▼, a neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics. Nuceiva® was approved for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients. Glabellar lines are the vertical lines between the eyebrows seen at maximum frown.
Relay Robotics Adds Senior Product Leadership
Relay Adds Three Key Executives To Boost Software Engineering, Product Management, Industrial Design. Relay Robotics, Inc. a leading supplier of service robots to the hospitality, healthcare, and real estate industries, announced today the addition of three key executives to its Product team. Matt Townsend joins as Vice President, Software Engineering; Eric Nguyen joins as Vice President, Product Management; and Jason Hu joins as Senior Designer.
PreveCeutical - Background IP, US Patent Granted Disulfide Bond Containing Compounds
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), is pleased to announce that US patent no. 11,566,044, titled 'Disulfide bond containing compounds and uses thereof', will be granted on January 31, 2023. The patent is owned by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, and UniQuest (UQ's commercialization company) has granted PreveCeutical exclusive rights to the platform technology. The US patent protects the disulfide linker platform technology, which is used in peptides forming part of PreveCeutical's BSV (blue scorpion venom) peptide program, Non-Analgesic Dynorphin (Painkiller) and D&O (Diabetes & Obesity) Gene Therapy siRNA program.
TechMagic Launches 5 New FinTech Services To Scale Financial Organizations
TechMagic is a FinTech software development company that imposes clients’ success in the digital world. They specialize in web and mobile app development, cyber security, Salesforce, AWS and test automation services. At the beginning of a new year, TechMagic announces new additional FinTech services. Blockchain apps. TechMagic can create...
The Rainmaker Forum Announces the Launch of Rainmakers’ Knowledge Center
The Rainmakers Forum offers new programs for entrepreneurs and businessmen created to help them grow, promote, and ultimately exit their businesses. United States - January 21, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Bruce Stout, author, and Director of The Rainmakers' Forum, has announced the launch of a series of new business education programs....
Newell Brands Announces Restructuring Program
Project Phoenix Expected to Drive Further Simplification and Efficiencies. Targeting Annualized Pre-Tax Savings of $220 to $250 Million. Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced a restructuring and savings initiative, Project Phoenix, that aims to strengthen the company by leveraging its scale to further reduce complexity, streamlining its operating model and driving operational efficiencies.
Musk tells court Saudis ‘unequivocally’ backed plan to take Tesla private
Elon Musk continued his testimony in a trial accusing him of defrauding investors by driving up the price of Tesla stock with his tweets Monday, saying that he understood that Saudi financiers were “unequivocally” behind his plan to take the electric carmaker private in 2018. The Tesla CEO’s...
World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again
In late 2021, after three consecutive years of double digits returns by the S&P 500, many Wall Street strategists were sure the stock market would continue to soar in 2022. But Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief investment officer and chief U.S. equity strategist, wasn’t so optimistic. Wilson argued that a combination of “Fire and Ice”—or rising interest rates and fading economic growth—would hurt stock prices and lead to a challenging year for investors.
New Ireland Becomes Newest FINEOS Client
FINEOS Corporation (ASX:FCL) and New Ireland Assurance Company plc today announced they have signed an agreement to provide the FINEOS Platform as a claims solution for group and individual income protection, life and critical illness (CI). This investment comes as New Ireland looks to leverage new technologies to provide a...
Experts at The Brains Reveal How to Create an End of Year Digital Marketing Report
London, UK - Creating a well-rounded end-of-year digital marketing report can help you determine which strategies to use and which to avoid in 2023. It is important to outline your objectives and focus areas, which usually include things like understanding performance achievements and which channels work best for campaigns - thus helping you understand which strategies and campaigns performed well, and which didn't.
ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Singularity Future Technology Ltd. f/k/a Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - SGLY
If you purchased Singularity securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Singularity class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9855 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at...
Industry Experts Reveal Most Searched Jobs in the Mining Industry
From rigger jobs to mining, chef jobs and everything in between, the mining industry has a range of jobs available; labour hire experts Techforce reveal the top searched jobs in the mining industry. PERTH, Australia, January 23, 2023 (Newswire.com) - Australia's mining industry is one of the most expansive sectors...
Start A Freelance Digital Marketing Business with Legendary Marketer's 15 Day Online Course
Starting a freelance digital marketing business in 2023 can be a challenging but rewarding endeavor. That's where Legendary Marketer's 15 Day Business Builder Challenge comes in. This comprehensive online course offers a step-by-step guide to launching and growing a successful business in the digital marketing industry. The 15 Day Business...
Cybersecurity Market - Global Forecast to 2027: Opportunities Emerging in Increasing Use of AI, ML, And Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Cybersecurity Market by Type, Solution - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The growth of this market is attributed to the...
Workiva Inc. Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call
Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company powering transparent reporting for a better world, announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, after the market closes, and will host an investor conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.
Best Crypto Casinos of 2023, According to SlotsGuy
Crypto - in all its different versions - offers a great deal of privacy and confidentiality. It makes customers geographically untraceable. The peer-to-peer nature of the protocol itself organically speeds up transactions, enabling both deposits and withdrawals to be completed faster. SlotsGuy unveils the Best Crypto Casinos of 2023. Bitcoin...
Social Ornament Magazine: The Ultimate Free Online Fashion Guide
Over the years, Social Ornament Magazine has set its own standard in UAE, Germany, and India. The fashion magazine in Dubai keeps the readers up to date about the latest fashion trends, best beauty tips, top celebrity ideas, and fashion accessories. India - January 22, 2023 /MarketersMEDIA/ — Social Ornament...
