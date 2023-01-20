Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Related
Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge
CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law
LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
Reservoir failure prompts City of Lewiston to issue Boil Water Alert Order
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston issued a Boil Water Alert Order Wednesday morning after a rupture occurred to the city’s high reservoir around 4 a.m. The city said the rupture occurred along 16th Avenue, resulting in localized flooding. The Boil Water Alert Order was issued around 7 a.m. for all City of Lewiston water customers, and remains in...
KHQ Right Now
NonStop Local KHQ to hold fundraiser to support memorial for University of Idaho victims
SPOKANE, Wash - NonStop Local KHQ will hold a telethon Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. to help University of Idaho students raise money for a memorial, honoring the four victims that were killed in their off-campus apartment in November. ASUI and Vandal Solutions, both U of I student organizations,...
uiargonaut.com
Power goes out on-campus and in town
Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
Orchard Road in Pullman closed indefinitely following DUI hit and run crash
PULLMAN, Wash. — Orchard Drive in Pullman is closed indefinitely following a DUI hit-and-run crash in the area. The Pullman Police Department says the crash resulted in a downed power pole. Police say to use an alternative route. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
q13fox.com
University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
Viewpoint: Gov. Little on his legislative priorities and the Moscow murders
BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little kicked off the first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature on Jan. 9 with his State of the State Address. It's his opportunity to lay out his legislative and budget priorities for the year. The Republican, now starting his second term, calls this year's plan "Idaho First."
KLEWTV
VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure
A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai
LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
Idaho State Journal
News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Lewiston Police find missing girl
LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years ago
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of the University of Idaho killings, called himself a "demon" in a troubling rap song that he allegedly posted online. The artist reflects toward the end of "Rise up instrumental- test," a song posted on SoundCloud 11 years ago under the username "Exarr," "You are not my equal / You are wicked but I'm devil."
q13fox.com
Bryan Kohberger case: Moscow prosecutor can sidestep stall tactic with grand jury indictment
MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a...
Clarkston Woman Charged with Possession of Meth, Introduction of Contraband Into Jail
LEWISTON - On Thursday, January 19, 2023 at approximately 10:44 p.m., an officer with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Main Street on a vehicle with expired registration. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit obtained by Big Country News Connection, officers then made...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
q13fox.com
Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case
Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
Comments / 0