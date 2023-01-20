ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Big Country News

Fire Crews Called to Camper Fire East of Red Wolf Bridge

CLARKSTON - Fire crews from two counties battled a camp trailer fire just before 9:00 p.m. Friday night. According to Asotin County Fire District #1, firefighters were dispatched to the location about 2 miles east of Red Wolf Bridge along State Highway 128. The fire, just across the Asotin-Whitman County line, could be seen from Lewiston and Clarkston residents. Fire crews from Whitman County Fire District 14 and Asotin County Fire District #1 fought the blaze.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
Big Country News

City of Lewiston Considers Change to Animal Cruelty Law

LEWISTON - At the January 23rd Lewiston City Council Meeting, Assistant City Attorney Brianne Drury will complete the first reading of a proposed change to the City’s animal cruelty law. The current City of Lewiston Code 8-9 prohibits animal cruelty including not caring for, not feeding/watering, not providing shelter...
LEWISTON, ID
uiargonaut.com

Power goes out on-campus and in town

Power went out on the University of Idaho campus and in parts of Moscow Friday afternoon for approximately 25 minutes. According to a City of Moscow employee, the outage was caused by a car colliding with a power pole just off campus. In a statement from Avista Utilities, the power...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

University of Idaho murders: 10 key mysteries that need to be solved

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger’s arrest has raised lots of questions about the Idaho quadruple murders. But this speculation focuses on two key points without any solid information: What’s the motive? And where’s the murder weapon? Yet there is one source of information we do have: the arrest warrant affidavit of Corporal Brett Payne.
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Bryan Kohberger ate at Idaho restaurant where two victims worked: report

MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at a local Moscow restaurant where two students he's accused of stabbing to death worked as waitresses, according to a new report. A former employee at Mad Greek told People magazine that Kohberger, 28, visited the restaurant at least twice and...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

VIDEO: flooding from Lewiston reservoir failure

A Lewiston resident took video Wednesday morning moments after the city's water reservoir failed. Kevin Anderson recorded the flooding in his neighborhood around the area of 2400 11th Avenue. The following roads are currently closed in the City of Lewiston :. 2300 and 2500 blocks of each:. 16th Avenue. 11th...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Chip Trailer Catches Fire Along US95 South of Lapwai

LAPWAI - At around 4:00 a.m. Friday morning, the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene of a chip trailer on fire in the Sweetwater area along Highway 95. Wheatland Fire District units also responded. Fire units were able to bring the fire under control and were on...
LAPWAI, ID
Idaho State Journal

News outlets join to oppose gag order in Idaho stabbing case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Twenty-two regional and national news organizations have formed a coalition to ask a judge to narrow a gag order in the case against a man accused of killing four University of Idaho students. The coalition, which includes The Associated Press, contends that press access to...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Lewiston Police find missing girl

LEWISTON, Idaho — The Lewiston Police Department has found a missing girl. LPD said Jayda Rose McKenzie, or Sleeper, had not been contacted by family or friends since she didn’t show up for work on Jan. 13. LPD said she was rumored to be in Moscow but that information has not been confirmed. LPD did not say where they found...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police

Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
PULLMAN, WA
q13fox.com

Grand jury indictment could speed up Bryan Kohberger's case

Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminology student accused of ambushing four University of Idaho students with a knife in November, waived his right to a speedy probable cause hearing, pushing back his arraignment by more than six months. But prosecutors can undercut the procedural maneuver by seeking a grand jury indictment, which would also spare the surviving roommates from having to sit in court across from Kohberger and face cross-examination during a preliminary hearing.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy