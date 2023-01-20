ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch for in WPIAL sports on Jan. 20, 2023: 2nd half of section season tips off

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Shady Side Academy’s Eli Teslovich grabs a rebound from Burrell’s Seamus Macky Bennis on Dec. 16, 2022.

While there are plenty of nonsection basketball games on the WPIAL boys basketball schedule, some teams will tip off the second half of the section schedule Friday.

The first half of the section schedule ended in a three-way tie for first place in Section 3-3A. Two of those tied teams square off on Friday when Shady Side Academy (9-4) visits Burrell (8-7).

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers are both 5-1 in section play, tied for first with Deer Lakes (8-6). The Lancers open the second half hosting Ligonier Valley (2-4, 3-12).

Shady Side Academy won at home over Burrell back in December, 59-50.

In Section 4-3A, the top four teams at the midway point clash to begin the second half.

Washington (6-0, 11-2) has built up a two-game lead over both McGuffey (4-2, 10-6) and Yough (4-2, 8-7).

The Little Prexies will visit the Highlanders. Wash High won the first meeting between the teams last month by 20 points at home.

Yough will visit the fourth place team in the section, Brownsville (3-3, 7-4). The Cougars lost to the Falcons in their first meeting, 46-36.

More boys basketball

In the limited section schedule, there are three more games to keep an eye on as teams battle for the top spot in their sections.

• First-place Lincoln Park (6-0, 13-1) will travel to third-place Beaver (4-2, 11-2) in Section 2-4A. The Bobcats’ only losses this season were to Lincoln Park (78-76) and second-place North Catholic on Tuesday (66-57).

• Seton LaSalle (3-3, 4-8) will host Steel Valley (4-2, 6-8) in Section 2-3A. The Rebels are in fourth place, one game behind the Ironmen. SV is tied with Keystone Oaks (4-2, 7-6) for second place, one game behind first place OLSH (5-1, 11-3).

• Chartiers-Houston (5-1, 11-4) travels to Burgettstown (4-2, 6-7) in Section 4-2A. The Buccaneers are in second place, one game ahead of the third-place Blue Devils and one game behind first-place Fort Cherry (6-0, 13-2).

Some WPIAL boys basketball nonsection games of note Friday include:

• Belle Vernon (7-6) at Gateway (10-3)

• Franklin Regional (9-5) at Shaler (11-4)

• Freeport (9-5) at Armstrong (10-5)

• Peters Township (11-3) at Mt. Lebanon (10-4)

• Shenango (10-3) at Mohawk (13-1)

Friday hoops in the City

The Allderdice (6-0, 13-3) boys basketball team has built a two-game lead in the City League.

The Dragons will host Obama Academy (4-2, 6-7) on Friday. The Eagles are tied for second place with Brashear (4-2, 6-8). The Bulls host Westinghouse (0-5, 0-9) on Friday.

The other boys basketball District 8 game has Carrick (1-5, 4-12) hosting Perry (2-3, 4-10).

In the City League girls basketball schedule on Friday, first-place Obama Academy (6-0, 8-4) is home to Allderdice (4-2, 7-9), Westinghouse (5-1, 6-6) hosts Brashear (1-5, 1-6), and Carrick (0-6, 5-8) visits Perry (2-4, 2-4).

