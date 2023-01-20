Read full article on original website
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years.
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours.
Small plane crashed at Calexico airport, no one got hurt
A small plane crashed at the Calexico airport on Friday. Fortunately, no one on board sustained injuries.
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice.
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:09AM MST until January 23 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE…Western Imperial County. * WHEN…From 7 PM MST /6 PM PST/ Sunday to 5 PM MST /4 PM PST/. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions due to crosswinds and. pockets of blowing dust. Light,...
