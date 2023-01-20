ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Related
ednc.org

Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’

Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition

Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: Megadeals, economic fruit baskets overflowing with millions in tax subsidies aren’t best way to grow NC economy

Editor’s note: Thom Ruhe is president and CEO of NC IDEA, an economic development foundation and organization focusing on the entrepreneurial economy that is based in Durham. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com.
DURHAM, NC
neusenews.com

Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March

In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
nsjonline.com

State Superintendent rolls out Operation Polaris 2.0

RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt rolled out updates and some revisions last week to her signature Operation Polaris plan. “Operation Polaris continues to serve as a long-term, proactive and forward-thinking vision for education in the state and one that evolves to fit the challenges and changes facing the state’s public schools,” Truitt said in a statement. “Many initiatives outlined in the first iteration of Operation Polaris are well underway and others, such as strengthening literacy and workforce development, have been enhanced or added as our work to date has led us to new solutions.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
islandfreepress.org

Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application

The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons

A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools will be closed. Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads. Graham County Schools will...
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

