After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
Experts make the urgent case: ‘Child care is a public good’
Communities across North Carolina have been innovating solutions to market failures in early care and education, but the system remains in crisis. Proper investment in the care and education of North Carolina’s youngest residents can have a positive impact on two generations simultaneously, both in the short and long term, research says.
In North Carolina, a lesson on the pitfalls of the energy transition
Tyler Norris of Cypress Creek Renewables and Steve Levitas of Pine Gate Renewables joined Episode 32 of the Factor This! podcast to discuss the Duke Energy Carbon Plan in North Carolina and what it means for the implementation of another historic climate law, the Inflation Reduction Act. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
Guest opinion: Megadeals, economic fruit baskets overflowing with millions in tax subsidies aren’t best way to grow NC economy
Editor’s note: Thom Ruhe is president and CEO of NC IDEA, an economic development foundation and organization focusing on the entrepreneurial economy that is based in Durham. Note to readers: WRAL TechWire would like to hear from you about views expressed by our contributors. Please send email to: info@wraltechwire.com.
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
New report shows North Carolina’s K-12 public school funding is among the lowest in the country
This story was originally published by EducationNC. Story by Sonia Rao. North Carolina was ranked last in a nationwide recent report about K-12 public school funding released by the Education Law Center (ELC) at the end of last year. Every year, the ELC releases Making the Grade, which provides an...
Extra federal food benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March
In North Carolina and nationally, emergency allotments for COVID-19 in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program will end in March 2023. Households that have been receiving extra FNS benefits (called "emergency allotments") each month since March 2020 or after will see a reduction in benefits because of a federal change that ends emergency allotments for all states.
Fact check: Berger’s rosy economic numbers for NC lack context, expert says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Republican Phil Berger began his seventh term as Senate leader by bringing up the economic progress the state has made during that time. More jobs. Less unemployment. Fewer people in poverty. But do those numbers add up — and where should the credit go for them? THE CLAIMS: Berger, […]
State Superintendent rolls out Operation Polaris 2.0
RALEIGH — North Carolina State Superintendent Catherine Truitt rolled out updates and some revisions last week to her signature Operation Polaris plan. “Operation Polaris continues to serve as a long-term, proactive and forward-thinking vision for education in the state and one that evolves to fit the challenges and changes facing the state’s public schools,” Truitt said in a statement. “Many initiatives outlined in the first iteration of Operation Polaris are well underway and others, such as strengthening literacy and workforce development, have been enhanced or added as our work to date has led us to new solutions.”
Federal comment period extended for North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application
The National Marine Fisheries Service is extending the public comment period on its Dec. 22, 2022, notice of receipt of North Carolina’s Incidental Take Permit application and conservation plan to address sturgeon and sea turtle interactions in the state’s estuarine anchored gill net fishery, per an update from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NC school districts announce schedule changes Monday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Monday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools will be closed. Buncombe County Schools - All six districts will have a two hour delay. Buses will not run on icy roads. Graham County Schools will...
Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
Democrat Josh Stein is running for North Carolina governor. But who else may be on the ballot? We have names.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The race to replace Democrat Roy Cooper as the governor of North Carolina officially heard the starter’s pistol on Wednesday morning when Attorney General Josh Stein announced he wanted to follow Cooper’s lane to the governor’s mansion. Stein replaced Cooper as AG in 2017 and was re-elected in 2020 by about […]
Duke Energy Carolinas requests rate increase for millions in North Carolina
RALEIGH — Duke Energy is looking to raise rates on customers in North Carolina once again. On the heels of rising attacks on the power grid and rolling blackouts caused by cold winter weather, the company is proposing a gradual rate increase to fund billions of dollars of infrastructure improvements.
N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announces funding for student substance abuse programs
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced that more than $3 million in funds have been awarded to nine colleges and universities across the state to increase access to support and recovery services for students struggling with substance abuse. According to a...
