BOISE, Idaho — Jan. 22 marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that struck down states' prohibitions against abortion. Anti-abortion groups marched on Saturday from Julia Davis Park to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for the March for Life. The event has been held every year on the anniversary weekend of the Roe v. Wade decision.

