KREM
Idaho Public Policy Survey: 44% believe state is heading in right direction
BOISE, Idaho — What do Idahoans think about major policies and debates across the state?. Boise State University's School of Public Policy aimed to answer the question above in the eighth year of their statewide survey. Researchers gave a special presentation of their findings at the Idaho State Capitol on Friday.
KREM
March for Life, counter-protest held on Roe anniversary weekend
BOISE, Idaho — Jan. 22 marks 50 years since the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision that struck down states' prohibitions against abortion. Anti-abortion groups marched on Saturday from Julia Davis Park to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol for the March for Life. The event has been held every year on the anniversary weekend of the Roe v. Wade decision.
