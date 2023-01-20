MISSOULA – In a game that saw 10 lead changes in the first half, Montana State (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky) opened the third quarter with a 22-4 run to fuel a one-sided second half that led to a nine-point win over rival Montana, 72-63. "That was one of the most composed teams in Dahlberg that I've coached, and we've had a lot of good teams over the years," Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford reflected. "I felt like we responded every time, and we could not stop the three-ball today, but we were able to find ways of getting in the situation that we were."

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO