montanasports.com
Montana State squeaks past rival Montana in offensive shootout
MISSOULA — Behind the efforts of Darius Brown II and RaeQuan Battle's double-figure performances that combined for more than half of Montana State's points, the Bobcats squeaked past rival Montana with a three-point victory, 67-64. It was MSU's first win in Missoula since 2010. Brown led Montana State (13-8,...
montanasports.com
Strong second-half start fuels Montana State in rival win over Montana
MISSOULA – In a game that saw 10 lead changes in the first half, Montana State (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky) opened the third quarter with a 22-4 run to fuel a one-sided second half that led to a nine-point win over rival Montana, 72-63. "That was one of the most composed teams in Dahlberg that I've coached, and we've had a lot of good teams over the years," Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford reflected. "I felt like we responded every time, and we could not stop the three-ball today, but we were able to find ways of getting in the situation that we were."
montanasports.com
Missoula Hellgate sweeps Missoula Big Sky in first meeting of the season
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate earned a crosstown sweep over Missoula Big Sky on Friday evening, as the Knights programs have beaten both of their crosstown foes in their first meetings of the season. The Hellgate boys won 58-47 while the girls followed that up with a 54-28 victory over...
montanasports.com
'It's a war': Montana, Montana State to cross paths again Saturday in doubleheader style
MISSOULA — It's one of the biggest and most exciting weekends of basketball in the state, as the Montana and Montana State men's and women's basketball teams clash in Missoula on Saturday for the first time this season. It's the first time the rivalry doubleheader will be played since...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
Former Montana Griz Football Star Returns to Play Different Sport
His career encapsulates the highs, lows and in-betweens of life as a college football player. Late in the 2022 season, we said goodbye to University of Montana running back Marcus Knight, who made his presence known in a record setting way in his first year with the program in 2019.
Podcast highlighting Montana athletes growing in popularity
Mitch Bohn is in a wheelchair, but doesn't let that stop him from living out his passion for sports by talking about them.
KULR8
Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster
The Grizzly football program officially added five new transfers to the roster on the first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday. Montana bolstered the defense with three additions in key positions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt...
Montana native reimagines Montana county assignments with current populations
Cody McCracken, from Blaine County, reimagined Montana's original county assignments with updated rankings based on current population size. Yellowstone County would be No. 1 in new rankings.
How many “Montana Bar” bars are there in the state of Montana?
You may have noticed when doing some driving around Montana, a lot of businesses love to use Montana in their name. Everything from glass, doors, clothing etc. See Also: Great Made In Montana gifts to give. Most of those types of businesses would probably send a cease and desist letter...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23
It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas
Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road
If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway
Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Montana?
Dennis Washington is a businessman and philanthropist from Montana, known for his success in the mining and construction industries. He is the founder and chairman of Washington Companies, a privately-held conglomerate based in Missoula, Montana.
yaleclimateconnections.org
People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana
In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
NBCMontana
Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok
BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
A Bad Weekend to Be a Coyote in Montana is Coming Up
Every coyote hunter that I've ever talked to has always taken the time to explain how they are the best of the caller of coyotes that god ever put on this earth. And the weekend of February 17-19 it's gonna be a bad weekend to be a coyote. So we...
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reasons for people to...
