Missoula, MT

montanasports.com

Montana State squeaks past rival Montana in offensive shootout

MISSOULA — Behind the efforts of Darius Brown II and RaeQuan Battle's double-figure performances that combined for more than half of Montana State's points, the Bobcats squeaked past rival Montana with a three-point victory, 67-64. It was MSU's first win in Missoula since 2010. Brown led Montana State (13-8,...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Strong second-half start fuels Montana State in rival win over Montana

MISSOULA – In a game that saw 10 lead changes in the first half, Montana State (13-7, 6-2 Big Sky) opened the third quarter with a 22-4 run to fuel a one-sided second half that led to a nine-point win over rival Montana, 72-63. "That was one of the most composed teams in Dahlberg that I've coached, and we've had a lot of good teams over the years," Bobcats head coach Tricia Binford reflected. "I felt like we responded every time, and we could not stop the three-ball today, but we were able to find ways of getting in the situation that we were."
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history

HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Montana Grizzlies football team adds five transfers to spring roster

The Grizzly football program officially added five new transfers to the roster on the first week of classes at the University of Montana, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Friday. Montana bolstered the defense with three additions in key positions, with redshirt senior D-lineman Hayden Harris coming in from UCLA, redshirt...
MISSOULA, MT
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 1/21/23

It looks like another great weekend to get out and poke some holes. We are hearing some great reports of hardwater fishing across the state. If you are planning on some winter fun, hear all of our latest reports from the most recent episode of MORS.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana in Spotlight at Largest Ever SHOT Show in Vegas

Montana's leaders were in the spotlight at the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The SHOT Show is basically the largest gun and outdoor gear show in the world. Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) touted the state's new ban on ESG standards in state investments, and Attorney General Austin Knudsen (R-MT) was praised as the leading Attorney General on 2nd Amendment issues in the country.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

700 miles of dinos and drive-ins on Montana’s longest amazing road

If you want a road trip this year to really experience what Montana was like, 75 MILLION YEARS AGO, grab your map app and head out on the Treasure State's longest highway. MT-200 is not only the longest road by mileage, a true Red Bull and jerky snack challenge at 706 miles, but it's also arguably the most diverse way to transverse the state.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway

Chief Earl Old Person deserves consideration for a Memorial Highway in Montana. Sen. Theresa Manzella states that the rodeo grounds in Browning are already named after the Chief–honoring his tribal name. The typical tourist travelling through Montana is not experiencing the rodeo grounds in Browning–but would become acquainted with Chief Old Person if his namesake […] The post Old Person deserves recognition, memorial highway appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
yaleclimateconnections.org

People are building artificial beaver dams in drought-stricken Montana

In southwest Montana, landowners, volunteers, and others are wading into streams and piling up sticks, branches, and sod to create artificial beaver dams. “And it’s immensely satisfying because if you’re working in the spring, you build these structures and you just see the water back up right away,” says Pedro Marques of the Big Hole Watershed Committee.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Commissioner of Higher Education bans Tik Tok

BOZEMAN, Mont — Effective Jan. 20, university students in Montana can no longer access a popular social media app on campuses. Under the direction of the Commissioner of Higher Education, TikTok is now banned on all university devices and networks. Montana State University says they’re in the process or...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings

The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
MONTANA STATE

