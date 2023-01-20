ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 32

Elisa Rodriguez
3d ago

I take them to small claims for killing my fur families Lu and emotional distress. When I had to take my buddy who was blind and bc of diabetes I cried so much that they brought him to car in his blanket . And this kind person said he went fast. He was tired . I mean I was crying like a child. I couldn’t even drive my self home. I think of him always he was my buddy. That was his name too. They don’t understand that our fur babies are family. Period! Por baby and owner. So sorry for your loss😥😞

Reply(20)
7
dogsncatsrule
3d ago

not the first time. this is dispicable. guess they can't read the paperwork. time to find a job digging ditches

Reply
11
Karen Carter
3d ago

That’s just wrong. Look what your doing. These dogs do not belong in there anyway

Reply
7
Related
kwayradio.com

Arizona Murder Suspect Caught in Charles City

A man wanted for murder in Arizona was taken into custody in Charles City on Friday, according to KWWL. Trevontea Howard-Brown was taken into custody at a home in Charles City after briefly barricading himself inside the residence. He was wanted for allegedly killing 23 year old Harrison Weber near the University of Arizona campus in Tucson in April. Another person was seriously injured in the shooting. Howard-Brown is currently awaiting extradition back to Arizona.
CHARLES CITY, IA
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17 Arizona's Family provided team coverage with crews out in the elements as slick roads caused a morning headache on I-17 toward Flagstaff. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 4 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen suspect in deadly Scottsdale shooting arrested in Pinal County

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An hours-long manhunt for the suspect responsible for killing an 18-year-old man in Scottsdale has come to an end - in Pinal County. Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, officers responded to reports of a shooting in a residential area near Scottsdale and McDowell roads and found Terrivonni Santana Williams severely injured.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Wintery conditions north of Phoenix; slick roads on I-17

Expect super-sized prices across metro Phoenix ahead of the Big Game. The Super Bowl is just weeks away; we're seeing mortgage prices for a single night at Valley hotels. Tickets are hitting thousands of dollars, too. How to protect your water pipes from freezing amid Phoenix-area temperature drop. Updated: 5...
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Buckeye bobcat captured, freed from debris stuck around its neck and released

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After four long nights, an injured bobcat in the Buckeye community has finally been found and received the care she needs. For months, a bobcat has been a favorite at Buckeye’s Sun City festival neighborhood. The animal got the name ‘Mama’ as she was often seen having two kittens with her at a time. But, recently, people noticed that ‘Mama’ had what appeared to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona woman to be charged in deadly shooting on movie set

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2 killed in head-on crash on US-93, the main highway used to go to Las Vegas

Two people were killed in a crash on the main highway that heads toward Nevada on Friday afternoon, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. At around 1 p.m. on Jan. 20, DPS says several people were hurt in a 2-car head-on crash on US-93. Two people died and at least two more were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AZFamily

Buckeye neighborhood trying to catch injured mother bobcat

City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. The City of Phoenix is studying 12 different intersections to see if adding half a second to a yellow light will help prevent crashes. Gov. Hobbs to review death penalty in Arizona; pauses all executions. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy