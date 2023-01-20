Read full article on original website
Ice Spice Addresses Alleged Drake Rift After 'Her Loss' Diss & Instagram Unfollow
Ice Spice has cleared up speculation about her relationship with Drake after he allegedly dissed her on his latest project, Her Loss, and enticed a social media storm by unfollowing her on Instagram. “She a 10 tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake rattled off on “BackOutsideBoyz” — from his...
Funk Flex Responds To ‘Favorite Artist’ J.I.D’s Freestyle Comments
Funk Flex has made it very clear how he feels about J.I.D after the Dreamville rapper said he was disappointed at how the DJ reacted to one of his freestyles. The Spillage Village MC admitted this week that spitting for Flex in 2017 was a “childhood dream,” but his muted response to his Hot 97 freestyle over Screwball’s “F.A.Y.B.A.N.” and Biggie’s “Who Shot Ya?” left him “a little upset” to the point he decided to retire from doing freestyles altogether.
Uncle Murda Says Writing For Kanye West Made Him Realize Why Big Sean Was 'Pissed Off'
Uncle Murda has revealed he wrote for Kanye West at one point and his frustrations made him understand what Big Sean was going through when it comes to dealing with Ye. Murda recently joined DJ SuperstarJay for an interview on SiriusXM’s Shade45 where he opened up about Yeezy putting him to work on the writing front during their first encounter of meeting each other.
Flesh-n-Bone Warns Nelly About Drugs Following Gangsta Boo's Death
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper Flesh-n-Bone has some words of advice for Nelly. the viral video of the St. Louis rapper’s odd performance in Australia. Ahead of offering his warning, Flesh-n-Bone revealed that he has embarked on a personal sobriety journey, announcing that he has not had a drink in two months and has stayed away from weed and all other substances for six months.
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
Gunna Called Out By YSL Co-Founder Over RICO Plea Deal: 'You Crossed The Line'
Gunna has been called out by YSL co-founder Mondo for allegedly snitching as part of his plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Appearing on the latest episode of the Ugly Money Podcast with Murphy Lee, Mondo was asked what comes to mind when he hears certain words, with Gunna’s name being mentioned.
Flo Rida's Ex Melyssa Ford Responds To Him Winning $82M In Energy Drink Lawsuit
Flo Rida’s ex-girlfriend Melyssa Ford has reacted to her former boo winning $82 million from an energy drink lawsuit — and she held back from being petty. Ford joined The Joe Budden Podcast as a recurring guest host, where Joe Budden and the rest of the crew teased her about the “Right Round” rapper being awarded a hefty eight-figure sum from the drink company Celsius.
Chrisean Rock Fights In Traffic While Allegedly Pregnant With Blueface's Child
Los Angeles, CA - Chrisean Rock was spotted fighting in traffic over the weekend following the announcement of her alleged pregnancy with Blueface‘s child. According to TMZ, Chrisean got into a physical altercation in Chatsworth, Los Angeles near Blueface’s home on Saturday morning (January 21), where eyewitnesses claimed the reality star attempted to surprise the rapper.
TDE’s Punch Reflects On ‘Surreal’ Success Of SZA’s ‘SOS’
Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson has reflected on the commercial success of SZA’s SOS album with the project dominating the charts more than a month after its release. Punch took to Twitter on Thursday (January 19) with a heartfelt tweet thanking everyone involved with making...
50 Cent Says It’s Back To Business As ‘BMF’ Star Lil Meech Cleared Of Gun Charges
50 Cent has celebrated the resolution of a gun case that had BMF star Lil Meech potentially facing a felony charge due to what his attorneys called an innocent mistake. According to TMZ, the Broward County State Attorney’s Office has decided to drop its original felony charge of “introducing a firearm into the sterile area of the airport” against Lil Meech, which stemmed from an arrest on December 13, 2022.
Jim Jones Recalls Trying To 'Protect' Max B & Stack Bundles: 'None Of [Them] Would Listen'
Jim Jones has opened up about his attempts to look out for Max B and Stack Bundles, but admits he couldn’t get them to leave the streets behind. Capo recently joined QueenzFlip and DJ G Money for an episode of FlipDaScript, where he reflected on the time he offered to buy Max B, Stack and Mel Matrix a house in New Jersey, but they didn’t want to leave their comfort zones.
Blueface Says He's ‘Officially Done’ With Chrisean Rock Following Pregnancy Row
Blueface has declared that his relationship with Chrisean Rock has officially come to an end, following her announcement that she is expecting her first child. On Friday (January 20), which was Blueface’s 26th birthday, Rock subtly revealed her pregnancy with a tweet that simply read: “Happy birthday Baby Daddy [tongue out emoji].” Moments later, the “Thotiana” rapper told fans that, moving forward, the two will only be business associates, as he doesn’t believe the child to be his.
Kartell’em Announces Homecoming Show, ‘Balik Makati’
Filipino hip hop collective Kartell’em is reuniting for a special homecoming show, “Balik Makati” (Return to Makati), where the majority of its members are based. The show will be held on January 28, 2023, at Arkipelago in Bagtikan St., Makati. This is the collective’s first show since...
Macklemore Salutes ‘Heroes’ DJ Quik & N.W.A On New DJ Premier Collab
Has released the music video for his new single “Heroes” featuring the legendary DJ Premier, which honors some of his idols, such as DJ Quik and N.W.A. Check it out below. The video, which Macklemore and Jake Magraw directed, was released on Friday (January 20) and finds the Seattle-bred rapper taking viewers on a ride through New York City. Various scenes show Macklemore on graffiti-filled rooftops and rapping in front of a bodega about his heroes.
Trina Sets Record Straight On Tory Lanez Dating Rumors
Trina has opened up about the rumors surrounding her friendship with Tory Lanez, to whom she was alleged to be romantically linked after a series of collaborations. During the Diamond Princess’ appearance on Caresha Please, Yung Miami asked her about her past relationships with other public figures, including Lil Wayne and French Montana. When the conversation turned to Tory Lanez, Trina made it clear that the two were just friends, but that she was definitely aware that he was interested in more.
FELIP, Flow G, JRLDM, James Reid, SB19 & More Win Big At 8th Wish Music Awards
Filipino hip hop wins big at the 8th Wish Music Awards!. Held over the weekend (January 22) at Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, Philippines, Filipino radio station Wish 107.5 recognized the best Filipino music from the past year, with the spotlight on its popular exclusive “Wishclusives” series and showcasing performances from several nominees, including Flow G.
Chuck D & KRS-One Respond To Bow Wow's 'Hip Hop Needs A Board' Comments
Chuck D and KRS-One have responded to Bow Wow’s comments about Hip Hop needing a “board,” extending an invite for him to join a discussion about the topic. Shad Moss sparked a debate among rap fans earlier this month when he fired off a tweet calling for Hip Hop to unionize in order to govern the culture and take care of its aging stars.
Drake Pauses Harlem Apollo Show After Fan Falls From Balcony
Harlem, NY - Drake’s second and final show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater was hit with some drama when a fan fell from the balcony, prompting the OVO hitmaker to pause the performance. The incident occurred on Sunday night (January 22) when Drake was about to bring out 21...
Juelz Santana Previews New JAY-Z-Sampling Collab With Lil Wayne
Juelz Santana has previewed a new song with Lil Wayne that features an iconic JAY-Z sample. During a studio session broadcasted to Instagram on Thursday (January 19), Juelz shared a snippet of his forthcoming collaboration with Weezy, which contains a sample of Hov’s “Coming of Age (Da Sequel)” from 1998’s Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.
VannDa Wants To Get Rid Of Bad Energy On His Birthday Track, ‘Chapter I’
The Cambodian hip hop superstar celebrates his birthday with a brand-new track titled “ជំពូកទី១ (Chapter I).” Sharing a couple of selfies on his Facebook and Instagram accounts, VannDa waxes poetic about a new chapter in his life, writing “U WILL NEVER CHANGE UR LIFE UNTIL U CHANGE SOMETHING U DO DAILY.”
