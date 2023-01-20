Trina has opened up about the rumors surrounding her friendship with Tory Lanez, to whom she was alleged to be romantically linked after a series of collaborations. During the Diamond Princess’ appearance on Caresha Please, Yung Miami asked her about her past relationships with other public figures, including Lil Wayne and French Montana. When the conversation turned to Tory Lanez, Trina made it clear that the two were just friends, but that she was definitely aware that he was interested in more.

