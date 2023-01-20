ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Hill

Durbin says Biden shouldn’t negotiate with Republicans on debt ceiling

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said President Biden should “absolutely not” negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling as lawmakers head into a fight over whether to increase the country’s borrowing limit. “Those who are posing for holy pictures as budget balancers… should note one important fact: almost 25 percent of all of…
Wild Orchid Media

From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US News and World Report

Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
The Hill

Sen. Tim Kaine says he will run for reelection in Virginia

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Friday that he will run for reelection in 2024, delivering some much-needed relief to Democrats seeking to defend their majority next year.  “I am happy to announce that I will seek reelection in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia,” Kaine told reporters after attending an economic roundtable in…
US News and World Report

Who Let the Hawks Out?

A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy

Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power
US News and World Report

Venezuela Public Sector Workers March for Better Salaries

CARACAS (Reuters) - Hundreds of public sector workers including teachers, nurses and retired police officers took to the streets in Venezuela on Monday to demand better salaries and pensions at a time when the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces growing inflation. Workers in Venezuela's education and health sectors have...
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court justices were questioned, cleared in leak probe

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each of the justices in her inquiry into who leaked a draft of its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, adding that the probe found no information implicating them or their spouses.
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Attorney-Client Privilege Fight in Crypto Tax Probe

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a case about the scope of attorney-client privilege involving a law firm's bid to withhold records from prosecutors related to a cryptocurrency-promoting client in a tax investigation. The unsigned one-sentence ruling "dismissed as improvidently granted" an appeal by an unnamed...
US News and World Report

Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
The Hill

White House signals Biden will meet with McCarthy in coming weeks

The White House on Friday indicated President Biden will have a sit-down with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) early this year, but clarified there is no confirmed date on the calendar yet. “President Biden looks forward to meeting with Speaker McCarthy to discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all…
Axios

Biden preparing to name Jeff Zients as next chief of staff

Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients is expected to serve as President Biden's next chief of staff, replacing Ron Klain, who plans to leave the post in February, a person familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Zients will be tasked with guiding the administration through Biden's likely re-election...
US News and World Report

U.S., Israel Launch Week of Major Military Exercises

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Israel on Monday launched what one U.S. official described as the allies' most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. The "Juniper Oak" drills, which will run through Friday, are meant...
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Promises to Swiftly Confront Ukraine Corruption

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that corruption, the country's chronic problem cast into the background by the war against Russia, would not be tolerated and promised forthcoming key decisions on uprooting it this week. Zelenskiy's pledge came amidst allegations of senior-level corruption, including a...

