Durbin says Biden shouldn’t negotiate with Republicans on debt ceiling
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) on Sunday said President Biden should “absolutely not” negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt ceiling as lawmakers head into a fight over whether to increase the country’s borrowing limit. “Those who are posing for holy pictures as budget balancers… should note one important fact: almost 25 percent of all of…
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
US News and World Report
Japan Warns of Dire Finances as BOJ Struggles to Contain Yields
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's finances are becoming increasingly precarious, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned on Monday, just as markets test whether the central bank can keep interest rates ultra-low, allowing the government to service its debt. The government has been helped by near-zero bond yields, but bond investors have recently...
Musk tells court Saudis ‘unequivocally’ backed plan to take Tesla private
Elon Musk continued his testimony in a trial accusing him of defrauding investors by driving up the price of Tesla stock with his tweets Monday, saying that he understood that Saudi financiers were “unequivocally” behind his plan to take the electric carmaker private in 2018. The Tesla CEO’s...
Fortune
Abigail Disney says ‘extreme wealth is eating our world alive.’ She and Mark Ruffalo are among 200 millionaires calling for taxes on the ultra-rich
Abigail Disney and other millionaires call upon Davos attendees for higher taxes. The ultra-wealthy aren’t typically known for asking to be taxed, but a group of 200 millionaires challenged that reputation with an open letter at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week. Known as The Patriotic Millionaires,...
Sen. Tim Kaine says he will run for reelection in Virginia
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said on Friday that he will run for reelection in 2024, delivering some much-needed relief to Democrats seeking to defend their majority next year. “I am happy to announce that I will seek reelection in 2024 to keep delivering results for Virginia,” Kaine told reporters after attending an economic roundtable in…
US News and World Report
Who Let the Hawks Out?
A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's meeting, data is thin and much of Asia is shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. It's a good opportunity for policy hawks at the European Central Bank to get their message across.
U.S. energy chief says Biden would veto House Republican bill on Strategic Petroleum Reserve
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Monday that President Joe Biden would veto a bill by House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) if it passes the U.S. Congress.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
Four members of the Oath Keepers have been convicted of seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack in the second major trial involving far-right extremists accused of plotting to forcibly keep President Donald Trump in power
US News and World Report
Venezuela Public Sector Workers March for Better Salaries
CARACAS (Reuters) - Hundreds of public sector workers including teachers, nurses and retired police officers took to the streets in Venezuela on Monday to demand better salaries and pensions at a time when the government of President Nicolas Maduro faces growing inflation. Workers in Venezuela's education and health sectors have...
Major Social Security trust funds could be tapped out by 2033: CBO
The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office found that Social Security's main trust funds could be exhausted by 2033, which could result in reduced payments to beneficiaries.
U.S. Supreme Court justices were questioned, cleared in leak probe
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court's chief security officer on Friday said she spoke with each of the justices in her inquiry into who leaked a draft of its ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide, adding that the probe found no information implicating them or their spouses.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Spurns Attorney-Client Privilege Fight in Crypto Tax Probe
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday threw out a case about the scope of attorney-client privilege involving a law firm's bid to withhold records from prosecutors related to a cryptocurrency-promoting client in a tax investigation. The unsigned one-sentence ruling "dismissed as improvidently granted" an appeal by an unnamed...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Iraqi PM Walks Diplomatic Tightrope in Crackdown on Dollars Smuggled to Iran
BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Under pressure from Washington to stem the flow of dollars into Iran, Iraq's prime minister sent elite counter-terrorism forces more accustomed to battling Islamist militants to shut down dealers smuggling the currency to the Islamic Republic. Saturday's raids in Baghdad represent an early test for Prime Minister...
US News and World Report
Taiwan President Tells Pope War With China Not an Option
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has written to Pope Francis to say that war between Taiwan and China is not an option and only by respecting the Taiwanese people's insistence on sovereignty and freedom can there be healthy ties with Beijing. The Vatican is Chinese-claimed Taiwan's sole European...
White House signals Biden will meet with McCarthy in coming weeks
The White House on Friday indicated President Biden will have a sit-down with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) early this year, but clarified there is no confirmed date on the calendar yet. “President Biden looks forward to meeting with Speaker McCarthy to discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all…
Biden preparing to name Jeff Zients as next chief of staff
Former COVID-19 czar Jeff Zients is expected to serve as President Biden's next chief of staff, replacing Ron Klain, who plans to leave the post in February, a person familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Zients will be tasked with guiding the administration through Biden's likely re-election...
US News and World Report
U.S., Israel Launch Week of Major Military Exercises
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Israel on Monday launched what one U.S. official described as the allies' most significant joint military exercise to date, involving thousands of forces, a dozen ships and 142 aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers. The "Juniper Oak" drills, which will run through Friday, are meant...
Manchin says he hasn’t decided on supporting Biden in 2024
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said on Sunday that he has not decided whether he will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024. “He’ll have to make that decision,” Manchin said when asked by Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press” if Biden should run in 2024. “I haven’t decided on anything I’m…
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Promises to Swiftly Confront Ukraine Corruption
LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that corruption, the country's chronic problem cast into the background by the war against Russia, would not be tolerated and promised forthcoming key decisions on uprooting it this week. Zelenskiy's pledge came amidst allegations of senior-level corruption, including a...
