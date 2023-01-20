Read full article on original website
Related
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
White House says Biden has 'done more than any prior president' to secure border
The White House on Wednesday defended President Joe Biden's record on immigration, saying that no president had done more to secure the southern border than him.
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger
On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years
President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
NBC correspondent caught on hot mic complaining Biden ignored classified doc question: 'Didn't say a word'
A hot mic caught NBC's White House correspondent venting to a colleague about President Biden's lack of transparency with the press surrounding the classified documents.
If Biden isn’t on the ticket, Harris’s pick for vice president will be key to 2024
Well before classified documents were found in President Biden’s Delaware home, its garage, and the Penn Biden Center, it’s fair to say a certain number of Democrats were uncomfortable with the idea of our octogenarian president seeking reelection. Now a narrative is building that if the classified documents found at these locations aren’t the leverage…
Pelosi won't speculate whether Trump could be charged after Biden doc scandal
Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) refused to speculate whether former President Donald Trump could be charged with a crime given the mishandling of classified documents from President Joe Biden's vice presidency.
msn.com
Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Hunter Biden 'quarantined' at Delaware house where classified docs found: 'There was no escaping'
President Biden's son Hunter Biden wrote in his memoir in 2021 that he “quarantined” at the Delaware home where classified documents were recently found.
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
White House called out for allowing Karine Jean-Pierre to 'twist in the wind'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stonewalling reporters about the classified documents found at President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.
POLITICO
Biden’s next big headache
OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
Biden once defended taking home classified documents, said it 'depends on the document'
President Biden defended the practice of taking home classified documents while speaking to the press in August. The DOJ is now investigating documents at a Biden think tank.
See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office
President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Washington Examiner
An anniversary Joe Biden wants you to forget
With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders whether President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline again. Just kidding! Of course he would. When it comes to Biden’s green agenda, the pain is the point. And we know there is no shortage of pain. The ramifications of his...
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month.
Most voters think Biden’s handling of documents is a serious breach: poll
A majority of voters say they believe President Biden’s handling of classified documents found at his home and his former office is a serious breach of national security, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Friday. The poll found that 64 percent of respondents said they consider “the presence…
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Comments / 0