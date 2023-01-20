ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

Joe Biden's classified documents problem just got bigger

On Thursday morning, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson Ian Sams confirmed overnight reports that a "small number" of documents "with classified markings" had been found at President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware, home. "All but one of these documents were found in a storage space in the president's Willmington residence garage," Sams wrote in a brief press release. "One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room." The revelation that Biden may have improperly stored classified material has understandably been compared to former President Donald Trump's ongoing legal battle with the Justice Department over the...
OK! Magazine

'The Laziest & Most Clueless President': Joe Biden Blasted For Visiting The U.S.-Mexico Border For First Time In 2 Years

President Joe Biden is getting slammed for just announcing to visit the U.S.-Mexico border — the first time since he was sworn in in 2021. Now, conservatives are calling out the 80-year-old for his latest move. Nile Gardinder, a Telegraph contributor, wrote, "Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."Senator Lindsey Graham, fumed,...
msn.com

Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says

As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
POLITICO

Biden’s next big headache

OVERSIGHT OVERLORD — In his first remarks as Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy offered a look at one of the new Republican majority’s priorities, saying “it’s time for us to be a check and provide some balance on Biden’s policies.”. Then the House approved...
New York Post

See how many days Joe Biden has spent at his Delaware residence since he took office

President Biden has used his home in Wilmington, Delaware as a weekend White House, making 52 trips there since taking office in January 2021 and spending all or part of 164 days at the residence, according to a tally by The Post. The White House initially defended Biden’s frequent trips home from claims he was slacking off, with then-press secretary Jen Psaki telling reporters last February that the president can “work from anywhere.” However, since the scandal over Biden’s handling of classified documents broke, the administration has changed its tune — saying the Wilmington residence is “personal” rather than a government outpost...
Washington Examiner

An anniversary Joe Biden wants you to forget

With the benefit of hindsight, one wonders whether President Joe Biden would cancel the Keystone XL pipeline again. Just kidding! Of course he would. When it comes to Biden’s green agenda, the pain is the point. And we know there is no shortage of pain. The ramifications of his...
