San Francisco, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Mayor Breed announces increased police presence at S.F. Lunar New Year

San Francisco will be increasing police presence at San Francisco’s Lunar New Year celebrations today in response to the mass shooting event in Monterey Park, near Los Angeles, on Jan. 21. Mayor London Breed announced the move over Twitter on Jan. 22, as information surrounding the Southern California shooting...
Tech layoffs shock young workers. The older people? Not so much.

When Lyft laid off 13% of its workers in November, Kelly Chang was shocked to find herself among the 700 people who lost their jobs at the San Francisco company. “It seemed like tech companies had so much opportunity,” said Chang, 26. “If you got a job, you made it. It was a sustainable path.”
S.F. leaders flirt with cutting ties with PG&E, again

San Francisco leaders moved one step closer to severing ties with Pacific Gas and Electric this week, agreeing to initiate a study of an alternative energy system after a California State Auditor’s report found the utility hasn’t done enough to respond to worsening wildfires while also receiving scant oversight from regulators.
