Yardbarker

Dennis Schroder Dedicates Win Over Grizzlies To Anton Walkes

During Friday night’s 122-121 thrilling win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder helped seal the victory after stealing the ball from Desmond Bane and finishing a three-point play in transition. The 29-year-old had an all-around effort in the Lakers’ nail-biting victory, scoring 19 points with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Kyrie Irving rallies Nets to thrilling win over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe, just maybe the Nets are starting to figure out this surviving without Kevin Durant thing.  After Kyrie Irving had said Sunday wouldn’t be a duel between himself and Stephen Curry, but a battle between Brooklyn and Golden State, he carried his Nets back into the game then trusted them to win it, a 120-116 come-from-behind victory over the defending champion Warriors at Chase Center.  Irving had a game-high 38 points and nine assists, the last of which came on a go-ahead 3-pointer by Royce O’Neale with 28.5 seconds left in the game. It put the Nets up 118-116,...
BROOKLYN, NY
sportingalert.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch live?

The Memphis Grizzlies are determined to bounce back from their recent setback as they continue their season-high five-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night at Footprint Center. Check out the latest head-to-head stats. Despite squandering a 13-point lead in the third quarter and seeing their franchise-record-tying 11-game...
PHOENIX, AZ
WCVB

Grant Williams scores career-high 25 points as Celtics hold off Raptors

TORONTO — Grant Williams scored a career-high 25 points, Jaylen Brown had 27 and the Boston Celtics overcame the absence of leading scorer Jayson Tatum to extend their winning streak to nine games by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-104 on Saturday. Already without Tatum, Boston’s injury woes worsened when...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Kyrie Irving pours in 48 points to lift Nets over Jazz and snap losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY — Kyrie Irving carried the red-hot form he showed Thursday against the Suns over into Friday against the Jazz. And this time, the rest of the Nets showed up to play. The Nets, led by Irving’s season-high 48 points, pulled out a 117-106 victory over the Jazz before a sellout crowd of 18,206 at Vivint Arena. Unlike Thursday night against the Suns, the Nets played well enough for three quarters that Irving’s fourth-quarter brilliance was more than enough. In addition to scoring the most points by a Net in a game this season, Irving also had a season-high 11...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

