SAN FRANCISCO — Maybe, just maybe the Nets are starting to figure out this surviving without Kevin Durant thing. After Kyrie Irving had said Sunday wouldn’t be a duel between himself and Stephen Curry, but a battle between Brooklyn and Golden State, he carried his Nets back into the game then trusted them to win it, a 120-116 come-from-behind victory over the defending champion Warriors at Chase Center. Irving had a game-high 38 points and nine assists, the last of which came on a go-ahead 3-pointer by Royce O’Neale with 28.5 seconds left in the game. It put the Nets up 118-116,...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO