BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision
Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others. After taking multiple visits and performing at various prestigious high school football camps, the junior was ready to make his college decision.
Stetson Bennett wins Postseason QB Award
Former Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett has been awarded the Manning award. Stetson Bennett has accumulated a plethora of awards over his long collegiate career. In addition to winning the Burlsworth trophy, being a Heisman finalist, and an MVP awarded in every playoff game he appeared in, “the mailman” has also accumulated “GOAT status” among his fanbase.
Georgia receiver, recent incoming transfer RaRa Thomas facing felony charge
New Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. ET and is being held without bond, jail officials said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless
The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
Charges announced for those arrested in protests over controversial 'Cop City' and fatal police shooting of activist
Police have released the charges for the six people who were arrested Saturday evening in downtown Atlanta, authorities said, during protests that came in response to a proposed police training facility and the fatal police shooting of an activist earlier in the week. They each face four felony charges: domestic...
