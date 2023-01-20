Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others. After taking multiple visits and performing at various prestigious high school football camps, the junior was ready to make his college decision.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO