Columbia, SC

Albany Herald

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, and many others. After taking multiple visits and performing at various prestigious high school football camps, the junior was ready to make his college decision.
COLUMBIA, SC
Albany Herald

Stetson Bennett wins Postseason QB Award

Former Georgia quarterback, Stetson Bennett has been awarded the Manning award. Stetson Bennett has accumulated a plethora of awards over his long collegiate career. In addition to winning the Burlsworth trophy, being a Heisman finalist, and an MVP awarded in every playoff game he appeared in, “the mailman” has also accumulated “GOAT status” among his fanbase.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Georgia receiver, recent incoming transfer RaRa Thomas facing felony charge

New Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "RaRa" Thomas was arrested Monday on charges of felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to authorities. Thomas was booked into the Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. ET and is being held without bond, jail officials said. Details of the incident were not immediately available.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Mother of activist fatally shot by law enforcement at Atlanta police training facility says she feels angry and powerless

The mother of an activist fatally shot by law enforcement in Atlanta earlier this week said she feels angry and powerless as protests over the shooting erupted Saturday. The activist -- 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Terán -- was shot near a planned $90 million, 85-acre law enforcement training facility where opponents had camped out for months in an attempt to halt its construction.
ATLANTA, GA

