rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Freshman Earns SEC Honors After Dominant Week
Tennessee Basketball freshman Julian Phillips has won SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. Phillips recorded 28 points and 15 rebounds in Tennessee’s pair of road wins against Mississippi State and LSU last week. Phillips was dominant in both of Tennessee’s wins, scoring 18 points and 11...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Shoots Into Top Five In Jan. 23 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball flew up the rankings and back into the top five in the Jan. 23 AP Poll. The Vols are the No. 4 team in the country after a 2-0 week on the road and other top 10 teams dropping games like flies. Bouncing back from its home loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Where Tennessee Lands in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25
Baseball America, one of the premier college baseball publications in the sport, announced its preseason Top 25 rankings on Monday morning. Tennessee Baseball and head coach Tony Vitello land at No. 2 in the Top 25 preseason rankings. D1 Baseball also announced Top 25 preseason rankings last week with Tennessee...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Makes Top Five For Four-Star Safety
Tennessee football made the top five for class of 2024 safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr. Sunday afternoon, the four-star shared on his Twitter. The Vols joined Central Florida, Florida, Florida State and South Carolina in the Sunshine State native’s top five. Boatwright is a low four-star recruit that ranks as...
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said Following Tennessee’s Victory At LSU
Tennessee jumped out to a quick lead over LSU and coasted to a, 77-56, victory over the Tigers Saturday afternoon. The Vols rained in three-pointers in the first half against LSU and Zakai Ziegler took complete control of the game posting his second double-double of his college career and this month.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Quick Takeaways: Tennessee Trounces LSU In Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Zakai Zeigler threw an inbounds pass alley oop to Olivier Nkamhoua for an easy dunk minutes into the second half. As Zeigler waited for the Tigers to inbound the ball, he threw his hands up and made a mocking face to the LSU student section that rowdily taunted the Vols pregame and in the first half.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Nico Iamaleava Dazzles En Route to Polynesian Bowl MVP
In his final performance prior to the start of his career in Knoxville, Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava dazzled the spectators in Hawaii during the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night. The Tennessee freshman early enrollee was the starting quarterback for the Mauka squad and was named the Polynesian Bowl Offensive MVP...
