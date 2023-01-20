The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team was on the road today, travelling to the aptly nicknamed Hockey Valley for a series with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Irish were able to come away with the win in the opener and the reason is quite simple, Ryan Bischel. Just a few weeks after setting a career high for single game saves against Penn State Bischel was at it again, making a new career high 52 saves in the win while only allowing the single goal. The effort from Bischel, along with some power play heroics from Ryder Rolston were enough for the 2-1 win.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO