19 injured in two separate Louisiana mass shootings
Law enforcement officials in Louisiana are investigating two separate mass shootings that happened in the state on Sunday. Neither of those shootings happened in New Orleans.
Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana
A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
kalb.com
Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. The Alexandria Emergency Hospital staff paid a visit to ASH to make a donation for...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
An enhanced threat of severe storms is forecast for Louisiana tomorrow. Here is when and where we are expecting the worst of the storms to occur.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's January ducks down, but better than 2022
With the duck season rounding third and heading home for the last days of another 60-day season, the final survey from the State Waterfowl Study group showed a decline in the number of ducks from December’s estimate to January’s count for hunters in both East and West waterfowl zones.
kalb.com
Forestry Association and FFA students host a tree giveaway
brproud.com
Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
kalb.com
Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
kalb.com
Constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish
Louisiana residents are celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees and showing appreciation for one of our state's most valuable assets. Some of the top-performing schools in Vernon Parish received checks for their participation in the Christmas Cheer Food Drive on Friday. APD investigating fatal shooting in Magnolia Street area. Updated:...
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to theft of over $86,000 in Social Security funds
A Louisiana woman has pled guilty to theft of more than $86,000 in Social Security funds.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, Here’s How You Find It
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
lailluminator.com
Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.
Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon met resistance from legislators Friday as he pitched them on a February special session to fund an insurance incentive program meant to keep homeowners costs under control. “People are literally going to lose their houses if we don’t have a special session,” Donelon said during a Joint Legislative Committee on […] The post Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
theadvocate.com
Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out
The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
kalb.com
Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Washington Mardi Gras dates back to 1944
There isn’t much that Washington politicians can agree on these days, except that Louisiana knows how to throw a party. This week, the annual Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras ball will do just that in the nation’s capital. The first Washington Mardi Gras ball was held in...
Louisiana woman charged with theft of government funds, over $59,000
A Louisiana woman has been indicted for the theft of government funds.
brproud.com
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away
BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children. She made the best red beans and rice and was a devout Catholic, Edwards said.
