Alexandria, LA

News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana School Worker Accused of Selling Edible Marijuana

A cafeteria worker at a school in south Louisiana faces serious charges today. 45 year old Tymetrica Cohn was working as a substitute at Jewel M. Sumner High School. She is accused of selling homemade baked goods laced with marijuana. Tangipahoa Parish deputies got a tip that these baked goods were being sold to students. One teenager reported buying "edible marijuana" from a school worker.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive

Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. The Alexandria Emergency Hospital staff paid a visit to ASH to make a donation for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's January ducks down, but better than 2022

With the duck season rounding third and heading home for the last days of another 60-day season, the final survey from the State Waterfowl Study group showed a decline in the number of ducks from December’s estimate to January’s count for hunters in both East and West waterfowl zones.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Forestry Association and FFA students host a tree giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana Forestry Association, Cenla FFA members hosts Arbor Day tree giveaway

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Whether you are an expert in the garden, or you just like getting out to get some fresh air, Arbor Day celebrates trees and everything they do for us. In Alexandria, the Louisiana Forestry Association collaborated with Future Farmers of America (FFA) students to pass out hundreds of Pecan, Oak and Magnolia trees, in an effort to clean the air, purify our water and provide a home for wildlife.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Constable arrested in Calcasieu Parish

ALEXANDRIA, LA
lailluminator.com

Mass layoffs spark protests at federal call centers in La. and Miss.

Mass layoffs this week at the Maximus federal call centers in Louisiana and Mississippi prompted workers to protest at both locations Friday. The call center workers are calling for the immediate rehire of their laid-off colleagues or at least eight weeks of severance pay. Maximus is the nation’s largest federal...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon met resistance from legislators Friday as he pitched them on a February special session to fund an insurance incentive program meant to keep homeowners costs under control.  “People are literally going to lose their houses if we don’t have a special session,” Donelon said during a Joint Legislative Committee on […] The post Louisiana insurance commissioner makes case for special session on homeowner’s policy crisis appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21

Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette? Curious Louisiana travels back 200 years to find out

The residents of Vermilionville were persistent. It didn't matter how many decades it would take, they would see to it that their town would be renamed Lafayette. So, how and why did the renaming of one of Louisiana's most popular food and music destinations come about? That's what Shreveport's James Marcotte wanted to know when he asked, "Why was Vermilionville renamed Lafayette?"
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Former APSO booking officer arrested for malfeasance in office

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office booking officer has been arrested for malfeasance in office, among other charges. APSO received a complaint on Dec. 12 about a booking officer employed at the APSO DC-1 Jail Facility. Following an investigation, Hope Theriot, 22, of Simmesport, resigned from APSO. The investigation revealed that Theriot used her position to compel or coerce a first-time offender to provide her with funds that she was not entitled to.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Washington Mardi Gras dates back to 1944

There isn’t much that Washington politicians can agree on these days, except that Louisiana knows how to throw a party. This week, the annual Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Mardi Gras ball will do just that in the nation’s capital. The first Washington Mardi Gras ball was held in...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, has passed away. In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children. She made the best red beans and rice and was a devout Catholic, Edwards said.
LOUISIANA STATE

