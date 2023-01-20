These Red Light Therapy Panels Could Be a Skincare (and Self-Care) Game Changer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Skincare is far from just a trending topic on your TikTok or Instagram feeds, it’s a billion dollar industry . From facial cleansers to cosmetic treatments and procedures, such as botox injections, there are a seemingly endless amount of avenues all promising the same thing: clear and young looking skin. That’s not even including apps like Facetune and various filters we can apply to our photos to hide even the suggestion of aging. In our society, getting older is taboo; something we may silently acknowledge as inevitable yet not really discuss, all the while doing anything and everything to “prevent” it from happening at all.

The truth is, there is no magic cure for aging. Try as you might, even the most knowledgable skincare experts have yet to come up with a way to keep time from marching across our faces. That said, that doesn’t mean you can’t age gracefully, or that you have to completely empty your wallet to do so. By taking proper steps to care for your skin you can not only ensure that it remains healthy throughout your life, but slow down the effects of aging. One method that has been proven successful is red light therapy .

In This Article

How Does Red Light Therapy Work?

The Best Red Light Therapy Panels

Red Light Therapy Buying Guide

How We Chose the Best Red Light Therapy Panels

How Do Red Light Panels Work?

Red light therapy has been clinically studied, and approved by the FDA, as a treatment to improve your skin’s overall appearance, helping combat wrinkles, scars, acne and other signs of aging. To understand how it works, we must first understand why things like wrinkles appear in the first place.

“ As we age, our cells become larger. This makes it harder for them to divide and multiply, which slows our bodies’ ability to regenerate,” says Shane Miller, a licensed esthetician and the owner of the popular Instagram account @howtohydrate .

That’s where red light therapy devices come in; these devices come in different forms, sometimes as masks you can wear on your face and other times as panels you can hang and stand in front of. These red light panels administer low-wavelength red light to stimulate our skin cells, giving them the energy they need to continue the upkeep of our skin’s appearance and texture.

By regularly using red light therapy panels in moderation, we can maintain a healthy sheen and improve any fine lines or wrinkles, as well as any reduce inflammation that may appear as a result of conditions such as psoriasis, eczema and contact dermatitis.

Miller recommends using your red light therapy device daily on a freshly clean and dry face, before you’ve applied any serums, moisturizers and/or sunscreen if you’re using it during the day. Unlike UVA/UVB rays , red light does not pose a threat to your skin. However, it’s always a good idea to proceed with caution when introducing a new step into your routine, as everyone’s skin is different; always be sure to consult the instructions for your particular device.

If you’re unsure of how to integrate red light therapy into your daily routine, Miller recommends consulting with a licensed esthetician or a dermatologist to see if it’s right for you.

What Are the Best Red Light Therapy Panels?

We’ve rounded up some of the best red light therapy panels that you can buy online right now. Whether for your morning wake-up routine, or for a post-work (or post-workout) recovery, all of these red light panels set up easily to help you rest and rejuvenate from the comforts of home.

Best Overall : OptiGlo Red Light Therapy Device

Best for Recovery : Bestqool Red Light Therapy Device

Best Full-Body Red Light Panel : Exesas Red Light Therapy Device

Best Portable Red Light Panel : Serfory Red Light Therapy Panel

Best Wearable Red Light Panel : Usuie Red Light Therapy Belt

1. OptiGlo Red Light Therapy Panel

OptiGlo’s red light therapy panel makes rejuvenating your skin cells a breeze with their user-friendly digital control panel with a built-in timer; you can easily control everything with the touch of a button. A door hook and hanging hardware are included with your panel to ensure you can conveniently store this in your bedroom or bathroom, as well as protective goggles to keep your eyes safe during your session. Available in 200 or 300 LEDs.

Buy: OptiGlo Red Light Therapy Device $599.95

2. Bestqool Red Light Therapy Device

This red light therapy panel from Bestqool boasts three unique modes, tailored to targeting specific issues. The standard red light mode will deliver that energy your skin cells are craving to get to work, while the near infrared setting will penetrate the deep tissue to aid with muscle restoration, a nifty feature if you’re an athlete or someone who stays active. Best of all, you don’t have to choose between one or the other; combine the two with the third setting to receive the best of both worlds.

Buy: Bestqool Red Light Therapy Device $598.00

3. Exesas Full-Body Red Light Therapy Device

Forget hanging, this panel stands up all on its own so you can focus fully on rejuvenating your skin in a relaxing session. That said, if you prefer to mount your device (either vertically or horizontally) you can do so thanks to the holes on the back. You can even connect two, or more, panels to cover a larger area and get even more out of your therapy session. This panel comes included with a built-in timer and LCD control panel for ease, as well as a cooling fan to keep heat away as you try to relax.

Buy: Exesas Red Light Therapy Device $1,299.00

4. LED Foldable Red Light Therapy Panel

This panel can be folded to make transportation and storage a no brainer, whether you’re watching tv, reading a book or staying at a friends or away for a trip. Use the handy controller to switch between light modes and adjust the brightness.

Buy: Serfory Red Light Therapy Panel $79.99

5. USUIE Red Light Therapy Belt

This lightweight red light therapy belt can be used to target specific areas on your body that may need a little tender love and care, thanks to the professional grade LED lights that penetrates your skin tissue and muscles with rejuvenating red light. Best of all, you’re not limited to storing and using this at home — you can take it with you, wherever you want. Wear it around your waist, your leg or sling it across your body like a crossbody bag.

Buy: Usuie Red Light Therapy Belt $89.99

Red Light Therapy Panel Buying Guide

As you’re searching for your potential red light therapy panel, here’s what you should keep in mind.

Power: A panel with more power means it’s more effective at energizing your cells. You might think wattage dictates power, but the truth is that the wattage refers to how much energy is being consumed by the device. Instead, find out its irradiance, measured in milliwatts per square centimeter.

Size: This will dictate how much of your skin you’ll be able to treat in a session. A larger panel will be able to cover more skin.

Extra Features: Digital displays, self-timers and fans are just a few examples of some additional features these devices can come equipped with. What else can your red light therapy panel do?

How We Chose the Best Red Light Therapy Panels

We chose our list of best red light therapy panels based on ease of setup, ease of use and overall results. Keep in mind: skincare and wellness results will vary from person to person. But in our testing, these were the best red light therapy panels for helping to boost energy, improving our skin texture and helping with relaxation and recovery.