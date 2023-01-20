ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

By Craig Lee/The Examiner, By Owen Thomas | Special to The Examiner |
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGsWK_0kKo2eCw00
Muni riders during the new Muni Metro Central Subway on it’s opening day last fall. After years of planning and billions of dollars spent, the line is a disappointment. Craig Lee/The Examiner

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist?

This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation?

When I moved to San Francisco in 1995, I was already a transit nerd. With a pocket full of dime-size tokens and the free system map, I explored The City. My first regular ride was the 8-Market bus, soon to be replaced by the F-Market streetcar. I lived through the ‘90s subway meltdowns, covered daily in The Examiner’s “Muni Watch.” While I loved learning the system’s history, I wasn’t nostalgic about it: I thrilled to the possibility of future expansions.

An unbuilt subway line, kind of like a tech startup, is a pulsing vessel of dreams. But the constructed reality is often disappointing. That’s the Central Subway, after reams of planning documents, years of delays and billions of dollars sunk into the ground. I say this as someone who desperately wanted to like it — and use it.

My first two attempts to ride the system were thwarted, one by the recent rains and another by a tight schedule.

Facing a downpour, I realized the connection between Powell Station and the new Union Square stop afforded me a rainproof route, even if I’d have to change to a bus in Chinatown. The broad underground walkway connecting the stations felt effortless, despite the hand-wringing about the three football-fields distance. The problem was this when I got down to the station: There were no trains for 20 minutes.

So I kept heading north. Even if you’re not boarding a train, the station is a handy underground link between Market Street and Union Square, where northbound buses are just two blocks away. When I got to Stockton and Sutter, though, a fallen tree had taken out a 30-Stockton bus and the overhead electrical wires, blocking all service through the Stockton Street Tunnel.

This would have been a time for an underground transit service to shine, except that the Central Subway isn’t just a subway. Most of the T line it carries is aboveground, and flooding at 16th Street was blocking the trains.

That wasn’t a typical day, of course, so I gave it another shot, figuring I’d save some time by transferring at Powell rather than riding on to Montgomery and walking a block to pick up the 30 on Kearny, as Google recommended. When I got down to the station, though, there was an 8-minute wait for a train. I did the math and realized I was better off repeating my escape from the underground and picking up the 30 north of Union Square. I should have listened to Google.

And that’s the rub for the Central Subway. It’s great if you’re starting along the T line and heading to Chinatown. But for most other trips, it doesn’t save time. If you’re trying to get to the Financial District, it may even lengthen your travel.

I had better luck the other day when I got off a crowded 8BX at Washington and descended into the Chinatown station, where a train was waiting. It wouldn’t leave for 7 minutes, but I figured I had time. I chatted up Erika Winton and her daughter Piper, who liked the train’s long straps — good for dangling. Winton estimated that the new line saved them 5 minutes versus riding the bus, and praised it as “fast and clean.”

It felt fast enough, once the train got going. Winton and her daughter got off at Union Square, where they would transfer to BART toward the Mission. I rode one more stop to the Yerba Buena station, which was spotless but nearly empty at the evening commute time. As I walked north on Fourth Street to Cole Hardware, the same 8BX bus sped by. I might as well have just stayed on.

Google Maps seems to have figured this out. I ran a series of origins and destinations from North Beach and Chinatown through its transit search, and it almost never recommended the T line. Want to go to Chase Center? Save 15 minutes by taking the 8 to the 15. Need to transfer to the Market Street subway? Stay on the bus and get off at Market. Even getting to Caltrain’s Fourth and King station, where the new line connects to the original T-Third line, is easier with a one-seat ride on the 30 or 45, according to Google.

Hence the challenge for the Central Subway in attracting new riders. Joslyn Polzien and Jeannie Powers marveled at the Chinatown station as they got off a northbound T. Polzien said it was “like a whole new transit system,” though she doubted it would stay as clean as it was when it opened. But she and Powers were experienced T riders, since both work in Mission Bay. If the Central Subway hadn’t opened, they would have walked from a Market Street stop to the Vault Garden restaurant, they said; the new route just meant a slightly shorter trek from the station.

Polzien got a car last year and now drives to work from the Richmond District, and says the new line wouldn’t lure her into returning to Muni for everyday commuting. Powers works from home most days, so she doesn’t anticipate frequent T trips.

SFMTA did not respond to a request from The Examiner for Central Subway ridership numbers and other detailed questions for this column. A Google representative said the company had recently resolved a “technical issue” with the T and K lines related to the Central Subway’s opening; but even after that fix, Google Maps continued to disfavor the T in its results for most trips between the north side of The City and destinations south of Market Street.

It’s not like we weren’t warned: A civil grand jury ripped the Central Subway project in 2011, finding it was doomed to underdeliver. The SFMTA touts the new stations’ escalators as “the longest...West of the Mississippi.” I’m not sure that’s something to brag about, since it means longer travel times for riders.

But the worst thing about the system right now is its lack of frequency. Those expensive tunnels are barely being used. In 2015, the Federal Transit Administration described the system as running trains once every 3.75 minutes. The other evening, it was operating at 14-minute headways — a quarter of the promised service. Those waits, along with the time it takes to get 12 stories underground and back up again, erase its speed advantage.

It may be that the Central Subway is simply too short. The tunnels run underground to North Beach, though The City didn’t seek funding for a station there. There are plans — in theory, at least — for an expansion to Fisherman’s Wharf, Ghirardelli Square or even the Marina. With more places to go, the subway might shorten more trips and attract more riders. Who knows? It might even sway Google’s search results.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Monday morning by a car near Franklin Street and Eddy Street, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the scene around 5:40 a.m. and said they found the pedestrian suffering from car accident injuries. The victim was pronounced dead at the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thediscoveriesof.com

20 Brilliant Day Trips from San Francisco

Looking for the best day trips from San Francisco? Make the most out of your vacation with these brilliant destinations that you can do in a day. It’s no secret that San Francisco has plenty of attractions and treasures to offer. But, if you’re there for a longer holiday, you might fancy venturing further afield in search of California’s other impressive things to do.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mass shooting brings heightened security, sadness to Bay Area Lunar New Year events

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Sunday, San Francisco's Chinatown community was all set to usher in the Year of the Rabbit but the happy festivities were marred by a mass shooting in Southern California.Traditional Lunar New Year celebrations are usually pretty loud, with drums and cymbals and people lighting firecrackers on sidewalks but Sunday's event in San Francisco's Portsmouth Square actually began with a moment of silence, as requested by Mayor London Breed."Our hearts and our prayers go out to the families and the loved ones of those who were killed and those who were injured," she told a subdued crowd.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Thanks to storms, S.F. off to wettest start to year in a half century

As The City dries off from a series of historic storms, San Francisco is off to its wettest start to a water year in a half century. The National Weather Service Bay Area on Monday shared 115-day rainfall totals — which just so happens to span from the start of the water year on Oct. 1 through Monday — and revealed that only seven other water years have experienced more rain to start a year than this one. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Historic San Francisco Movie Theater Sign Torn Down

An iconic symbol of San Francisco’s past was torn down Friday, as a construction crew removed an eponymous sign from the historic Alexandria Theater in the Richmond District. The theater on Geary Boulevard has sat empty since its closure in 2004, and the property has changed hands several times...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Lunar New Year events in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Chinese New Year and Lunar New Year are arriving soon. Here are some events in San Francisco where you can ring in the Year of the Rabbit: January 21 Thrive City Lunar New Year Celebration Thrive City at the Chase Center is hosting a Lunar New Year Celebration. The event includes […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Car break-ins caught on camera in SF's Ghirardelli Square

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Another rash of car break-ins in San Francisco — this time at Ghirardelli Square Friday afternoon. KRON4 spoke to a man who saw it all happen. That witness filmed the suspects breaking into cars – all this happening over lunch. “He broke it, broke it, going in, going in. He got […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Meta Looking to Offload All Of Its Office Space at 181 Fremont

Adding to the already historic level of office vacancy in San Francisco, Meta is looking to dump 435,000 square feet of offices that it leased for Instagram employees five years ago in 181 Fremont. The prominent SF office tower that sits on the skyline next to Salesforce Tower now becomes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy