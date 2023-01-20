Read full article on original website
Bond Investment Platform IndiaBonds Appoints Vishal Goenka as CEO
IndiaBonds announces the appointment of a new CEO to drive strategic growth and innovation and is set to welcome its Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Mr. Vishal Goenka. Prior to joining IndiaBonds, Vishal was “a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank Singapore, Global Markets, for many years and held various leadership roles across Sales and Trading.”
Fintechs on Sale: S&P Reports that Bigger Firms Looking to Scoop Up Fintechs on the Cheap
Both public and private markets have been hammered. If you are an optimist, everything is on sale. For larger Fintechs, typically publicly traded, this may create an opportunity to scoop up competitors or complementary technologies on the cheap. A report by S&P Analysis says that Fintech mergers and acquisitions slowed...
Marqeta Announces Web Push Provisioning Product, Expanding Payment Card Tokenization Capabilities
Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), the global modern card issuing platform, announced its new web push provisioning product. With web push provisioning, Marqeta customers can “reduce friction at the point-of-sale and enable their users to pay directly from their mobile wallets without requiring them to download a mobile application.”. This capability...
Fintech Qolo Processed Over $1B in Total Payouts in Q4 2022
Qolo recently revealed that it processed more than $1 billion in total payouts in Q4 of 2022. As the world’s “first” and “only” fully cloud-based payments and card issuing processor, Qolo powers various Fintechs and banks “with flexible, scalable payout solutions.”. Qolo delivers direct...
Latvia’s Eleving Group Repays All Outstanding Belarus Investments
Eleving Group has shared its operational and financial updates. Eleving Group continues “to reduce its portfolio exposure in Belarus.”. The portfolio “has substantially decreased during last year and continues to further amortize.”. The impact of the portfolio reduction “has been minimal on the Group’s financials. In 2022 the...
BNPL: UK’s Playter, the B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later Fintech, Introduces New Product
Playter, the UK’s provider of B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later for SMEs, is once again shaking things up in the world of alternative lending, with its newest credit offering, “Paid”. Playter’s mission “to help SMEs release cash flow for growth and investment by offering flexible financing, continues apace with the...
Sentinels Transaction Monitoring Platform Creates Effective Response to Financial Crime Across Europe
Sentinels, a Fenergo company and Europe’s intelligent transaction monitoring and client risk management specialist, announces the launch of its new platform solution for transaction monitoring. The SaaS platform is designed “to help financial institutions detect and eliminate financial criminality with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.”. In...
Musk tells court Saudis ‘unequivocally’ backed plan to take Tesla private
Elon Musk continued his testimony in a trial accusing him of defrauding investors by driving up the price of Tesla stock with his tweets Monday, saying that he understood that Saudi financiers were “unequivocally” behind his plan to take the electric carmaker private in 2018. The Tesla CEO’s...
Insurtech wefox Appoints Rene Besenbäck to Accelerate Business Growth in Austria
Wefox, which claims to be one of the world’s leading Insurtechs, has appointed Rene Besenbäck as Head of Sales in Austria, with immediate effect. Rene Besenbäck will be “responsible for delivering sales for wefox Austria and working closely with the Head of Country, Rainer Vogelmann, in building the business to become the number one insurtech in Austria.”
Pine Labs Enters UAE to Enable Fintech Platform for Banks, Merchants
Merchant commerce omnichannel platform, Pine Labs announced that it has entered the United Arab Emirates (UAE) market. Pine Labs will partner local banks and financial institutions in the region “to help them serve their merchant partners better.”. Banks in the UAE will “benefit from a simple and easy-to-use technology...
BitMart to Offer Institutional Clients Off-Exchange Settlement with Copper’s ClearLoop Tech
The team at Copper is pleased to announce that they will be teaming up with BitMart and joining the ClearLoop network, subject to contracts and the completion of technical integration. The settlement solution will “offer BitMart’s institutional clients the ability to trade on the BitMart exchange whilst their funds remain...
London’s Channel Capital Appoints Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations
Channel Capital has appointed Bhoomika Kesaria as Head of Investor Relations. Channel is an FCA-regulated alternative investment fund manager (AIFM) “specializing in fintech, working capital and trade finance investments.”. Since 2014, the London-headquartered company has “deployed more than $9 billion of assets across fintech lending and working capital financing,...
Dollar General Extends Financial Services with Ibotta Partnership
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) announced a partnership with Ibotta, which will extend Dollar General’s financial services and “offer cash back options to all consumers.”. Emily Taylor, Dollar General’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said:. “We are excited to provide an additional innovative option for our...
Onfido, Access Group, Amiqus to Provide Identity Verification for Screening Checks
Onfido, the global automated identity verification provider, announced it has achieved certification for high confidence profile H1A under the UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (the trust framework). The certification serves use cases “where a higher confidence level in digital identity verification is required.”. The trust framework is...
Mastercard, Citizens Financial Group Announce Payments Partnership
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) and Citizens announced an expanded partnership, making Mastercard the exclusive payments network “across Citizens’ credit, debit and commercial portfolios, as well as services provider in the U.S.”. With shared values and vision, Citizens and Mastercard are “united in the goal to provide access, inclusion and...
Grasshopper, Ramp to Provide SMB Customers with Access to Financial Automation Software
Grasshopper, the client-first digital bank built for the business and innovation economy, and Ramp, the first finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announce a partnership “to provide Grasshopper’s clients with access to Ramp’s platform, including its virtual and physical corporate cards, on a referral basis.”
PopID, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions to Deliver Biometric Enabled PoS Systems
PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership “to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform.”. PopPay enables consumers “to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty...
Orrick, Buckley Combine to Establish Financial Services, Fintech Law Firm
Orrick and Buckley jointly announced the strategic combination, which “responds to growing demand from the most innovative companies and financial institutions for forward-looking regulatory and enforcement advice.”. It also responds “to demand from Fintech innovators, tech companies and their financial sponsors for holistic solutions to opportunities and risks created...
CfPA Adds New Board Members, Updates Strategic Plan
The Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) has announced that Rebecca Kacaba, Etan Butler, and Andrew Savikas have agreed to join its board of directors. At the same time, the CfPA has revealed an updated strategic plan focused on the growth of the industry. Kacaba is the Chief Executive Officer of DealMaker...
Earned Wage Access Fintech Instant Financial Announces Key Updates
Instant Financial, the pioneer of fee-free, responsible earned wage access (EWA) solutions, unveiled its new website, brand positioning and card design to reflect the company’s leadership in on-demand pay. Since its founding in 2015, Instant has “built the most comprehensive, fee–free earned wage access platform to date.”
