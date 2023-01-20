Middletown man pleads guilty to selling workaround that allowed removal of diesel emission control systems

Read full article on original website
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWilmington, DE
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington City Council approves over $50 million in Clean Water investments
Wilmington City Council passed five ordinances Thursday, totaling over $50 million for water infrastructure projects across the city. It includes $14.5 million to install an 11th Street wastewater pump station and $12 million to repair about 9000 feet of the Price’s Run Interceptor sewer line. Wilmington is investing around...
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE FINES FOR ILLEGAL TRACTOR TRAILER TRUCK PARKING
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill has introduced legislation to increase the fines for illegally parked semitrailers, truck tractors, and other vehicles. The bill, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Anthony Phillips, will raise the fine from $300 to $500. This fine increase will also apply to the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State trooper charged with oppression after gun-involved road rage incident
A State Police trooper has been suspended without pay and charged with official oppression after an off-duty road rage incident, according to news sources across the state. David Levy, 36, was charged after an incident on Dec. 28 that resulted in him firing a gun and pulling over a family, officials said.
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Hospitals team up in push for safe gun storage
Healthcare systems in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey have joined thousands of hospitals and health associations in a nationwide public awareness and education campaign. The campaign, “It Doesn’t Kill to Ask,” focuses on providing caregivers, parents, and community members with tools to speak up about safe gun storage....
Police: Intoxicated Driver In Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Crash
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has released that at approximately 2:50 p.m., today, Saturday, January 21, 2022 a motor vehicle crash (suspected intoxicated driver involved) occurred at the intersection of Delilah and Fire Roads in the Farmington section of Egg Harbor Township. “A 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe, operated by...
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
State trooper arrested in road rage incident
Chester County, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper was arrested after pulling a gun on another motorist in an alleged road rage incident, officials announced Friday.The Chester County district attorney’s office said Trooper David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was charged with official oppression, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, and simple assault. Last month, while off-duty, the trooper reportedly forced another vehicle off the roadway and stopped vehicles near the entrance of Longwood Gardens after driving recklessly on Route 1 in...
Man charged with DWI, assault by auto in EHT crash
A Sicklerville man was allegedly impaired when he struck a vehicle in Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. Ian Kulis, 27, was driving west on Delilah Road when he went through a red light at Fire Road and into oncoming traffic at about 2:50 p.m., police said. His pickup truck struck...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Fresh Footage Of Fatal I-95 Police Pursuit In Cecil County Released By AG (VIDEO)
New details have been released by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Maryland Attorney General from the harrowing high-speed police pursuit and fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a 26-year-old New Jersey woman. Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly, NJ, was killed on I-95...
NJ Deli Fraud Scheme Mastermind Arrested In Thailand: Feds
An international company chairman charged over a purported scheme to manipulate the stock market — one that resulted in a bogus $100M valuation for a Gloucester County deli despite minimal sales — was arrested in Thailand, the feds confirmed. Peter Coker Jr., 54, had been a fugitive since...
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead in car after minor crash
A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads. The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said. The man was able...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid-19 cases decline after holiday uptick
Delaware saw a decline in Covid-19 cases last week, with the virus claiming the lives of 23 people with underlying health conditions. However, as of Jan. 17, two new deaths were reported in the past week, with 21 coming from a review of records between November and January. The individuals...
Cape Gazette
Insight proposes subdivision along Prettyman Road
Neighbors of a proposed subdivision along Prettyman Road near Harbeson are concerned about possible groundwater contamination by the chemical tricholroethylene, or TCE, a solvent used for degreasing metal parts. However, an attorney for the developer said there is no known contamination on the site of the proposed community. At its...
Forklift Driver Dies From Burns Months After Camper Trailer Explosion In Harford County
Officials from Johns Hopkins Hospital confirmed that Robert Kellogg has died from his injuries three months after his camper trailer exploded outside a Harford County business. Kellogg, 38, died on Saturday, Jan. 21 after more than 60 percent of his body suffered extensive burns outside B&T Services on Pulaski Highway...
I-95 cap park would cost $360 million to $398 million
A park over Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington would cost $360 million to $398 million to design and construct, according to a new feasibility study. The study, prepared for the Wilmington Area Planning Council, was endorsed Jan. 17, said Dave Gula, principal planner for the council. “The feasibility study will be turned over the partner agencies … to develop a ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Briefing takes note of lead role of fentanyl in 515 suspected overdose deaths
This week, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, along with top leaders from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services and Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security held a briefing on suspected drug overdose deaths in the state. The event included the announcement of an opioid response center. In 2021,...
local21news.com
Missing York Co. man found dead in Delaware state
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Red Lion native has been found dead in Delaware according to Pennsylvania State Police. Daniel Hesketh, 38-years-old, was last seen Jan. 14 in Colerain Township in Lancaster County. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Delaware State Police started an investigation into a dead man found...
Cape Gazette
Dewey joins Sussex County Hazard Mitigation Plan
Dewey Beach commissioners voted unanimously Jan. 13 to participate in the Sussex County Hazard Mitigation Plan, a move Mayor Bill Stevens said corrected an administrative oversight from years ago. The federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires states and local governments to develop and approve hazard mitigation plans to be...
