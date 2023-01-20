Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized following garbage truck accident
The Maui Police Department said a contraflow is in place on Honoapiilani Highway near mile marker 8 following a single-vehicle accident.
Big Island community welcomes ‘Chief Ben’ to Hawai‘i Police Department
At the public swearing in ceremony of new police chief Benjamin T. Moszkowicz, Hawai‘i County Managing Director Lee Lord told the crowd: “What a special occasion. Congratulations to Chief Ben. His hiring heralds in a new chapter of leadership for the Hawai‘i Police Department.”. Members of the...
Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise
City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway. Crowds — just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack Waimea Bay in the tens of thousands. Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of murder, kidnapping in gruesome 2017 North...
Suit against Boy Scouts: ‘Pattern of failures’ led to fatal shooting of 11-year-old at Hawaii campsite
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of an 11-year-old boy who was accidentally shot and killed at a Boy Scouts campsite on the Big Island has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging gross negligence. The suit names the Boy Scouts of America and the Boy Scouts’ Aloha Council. Court documents...
Tire Stolen From DOT Backhoe Parked On Highway 19
(BIVN) – A rear tire was taken off a backhoe that was parked on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast this week, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stolen item. The backhoe is owned by the State Department of Transportation Highways...
42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%
Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
Midday Newscast: Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News Now’s platforms online and on mobile. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Traditional feather helmet replica snatched from lobby of Volcano House Hotel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House Hotel lobby. Park officials said a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet — called a mahiole — worn by high-ranking Hawaiian...
Paramedics have a warning for Hawaii drivers: Tailing ambulances isn’t just inconsiderate, it’s dangerous
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency medical crews say drivers trying to get ahead in traffic are using ambulances to clear the way. Sunny Fitzgerald, a paramedic with Honolulu EMS, said it happens daily ― especially during rush hour ― and it puts them and the patients at risk. “We...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani...
Some businesses are reporting more confrontations with aggressive homeless people
Another village aimed at housing Oahu’s homeless is in the works. Another village aimed at housing the homeless is in the works. This one’s planned for Oahu’s urban core. Fight over Maui County Council seat continues in front of Hawaii Supreme Court. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Hawai‘i will see 42 new conservation officers join ranks across the state
The ranks of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
Department of Law Enforcement on track to begin operations in 2024
Last Summer, Governor Ige signed a bill that would create a new "department of law enforcement" and we learned that the state is set to start operations in 2024.
Hawaii woman sentenced for $3M exchange in illegal lobbying
A Hawaii woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for her alleged role in an unregistered lobbying campaign where she was paid millions of dollars.
Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her casket arrived around...
Donated glasses in Hawaii changing lives around the world
While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday. The atmosphere starts to trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another cold front, with an associated band of moisture and increasing instability, will once again advance over the western end of the state by Wednesday.
East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
