hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters responding to large blaze at Aiea highrise

City urges ‘The Eddie’ spectators to plan ahead, prepare for congestion as preps underway. Crowds — just as massive as the swell — are expected to pack Waimea Bay in the tens of thousands. Jury finds Stephen Brown guilty of murder, kidnapping in gruesome 2017 North...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Tire Stolen From DOT Backhoe Parked On Highway 19

(BIVN) – A rear tire was taken off a backhoe that was parked on Highway 19 along the Hāmākua coast this week, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the stolen item. The backhoe is owned by the State Department of Transportation Highways...
bigislandnow.com

42 recruits to increase ranks of Hawai‘i conservation officers by 50%

Forty-two recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers in mid-March. The ceremony will expand the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, by 50%. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Traditional feather helmet replica snatched from lobby of Volcano House Hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals suspected of stealing Hawaiian cultural artwork from the Volcano House Hotel lobby. Park officials said a contemporary replica of a traditional feather helmet — called a mahiole — worn by high-ranking Hawaiian...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Hawai‘i will see 42 new conservation officers join ranks across the state

The ranks of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, or DOCARE, will expand by 50% in mid-March, when 42 recruits will be commissioned as Hawai‘i Conservation Resources Enforcement Officers. For the past seven months, 37 men and five women have been receiving...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

First Alert Forecast: Huge swell heading in, Eddie surf contest called on for Sunday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday. The atmosphere starts to trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another cold front, with an associated band of moisture and increasing instability, will once again advance over the western end of the state by Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

East Hawaiʻi Facing Drought Conditions, Wise Water Use Urged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Hilo and Puna are currently under "Moderate Drought" conditions, and some water catchment supplies are running out. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i County officials are urging residents living in windward areas and who rely on water catchment systems “to use their water wisely due to the dry weather and display courtesy when using public water spigot sites.”
HILO, HI

