HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Showers will be limited across the the state. Unsettled weather will continue into the weekend, especially over the western half of the state. A more robust cold front from the northwest will approach Kauai Saturday afternoon/evening. Rainfall chances once again rise across Kauai and possibly Oahu Saturday. The atmosphere starts to trend more stable on Sunday and Monday as trade winds return. Another cold front, with an associated band of moisture and increasing instability, will once again advance over the western end of the state by Wednesday.

HAWAII STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO