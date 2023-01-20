This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...

9 DAYS AGO