Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
FDA wants to simplify the use and updating of Covid-19 vaccines
The US Food and Drug Administration wants to simplify the Covid-19 vaccine process to look more like what happens with the flu vaccine, according to documents posted online on Monday. That could include streamlining the vaccine composition, immunization schedules and periodic updates of Covid-19 vaccines. The FDA said it expects...
The First Autopsy Insights into the Effects of COVID-19 on the Human Body
The autopsy of the first confirmed case of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, provided important insights into the disease and its effects on the human body. The patient, a 61-year-old man from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. He died on January 9, 2020.
Comments / 0